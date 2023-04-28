Two McDowell High School student athletes were named Athletes of the Week by the Rotary Club of Marion during Thursday’s scheduled meeting at the Marion Community Building.

Senior Peyton Arrowood and sophomore Jacob Davis were recognized by Rotarian Steve Bush during the weekly meeting. Arrowood, a member of the girls track team at MHS, is the daughter of Brandon Arrowood and Cassie Miller. She has been a consistent top 10 performer in her events she while at McDowell High and has been recognized as a team captain and MVP during her tenure.

Arrowood also has a knack for cooking which is one of her favorite interests when not performing on the track. Arrowood has yet to decide on where she will attend college next school year but she does have an interest in learning about business with a goal to eventually become a small business entrepreneur.

Davis, a 10th-grader and resident of the Nebo area, is a versatile player on the McDowell Titans baseball team as a catcher, pitcher and infielder. He is the son of Cindy and Brandon Davis

In the spring of 2022, Davis earned the leadership award and MVP honors as a freshmen on the junior varsity baseball team. He also loves to share his knowledge of the game being a leader and coaching especially with younger kids.

Davis still has plenty of time left to decide on his future after high school but wherever his journey leads, he would like to continue playing the game of baseball.