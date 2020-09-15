Report: Stolen four-wheeler recovered from Marion man's home

Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Robert Luther Dover Jr., 51, address listed as Jacktown Road in Marion, with possession of stolen goods and damage to personal property.
An Old Fort man reported on Tuesday, Aug. 18 that someone stole a Honda four-wheeler and other items from his Hoyle’s Orchard Road property.
The victim located his ATV on Jacktown Road and notified authorities.
The four-wheeler was recovered from Dover’s home.
Dover got an $18,000 bond.
