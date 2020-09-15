 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Stolen four-wheeler recovered from Marion man's home
0 comments

Report: Stolen four-wheeler recovered from Marion man's home

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Robert Luther Dover Jr., 51, address listed as Jacktown Road in Marion, with possession of stolen goods and damage to personal property.

An Old Fort man reported on Tuesday, Aug. 18 that someone stole a Honda four-wheeler and other items from his Hoyle’s Orchard Road property.

The victim located his ATV on Jacktown Road and notified authorities.

The four-wheeler was recovered from Dover’s home.

Dover got an $18,000 bond.

Report: Stolen four-wheeler recovered from Marion man's home

Robert Luther Dover Jr.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics