Report: Pair wanted in Mitchell County found with methamphetamine

Deputy Jared Cody of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Joshua Wayne Henline, address listed as Phillips Road in Spruce Pine, and 41-year-old Bridgett Leigh Miller, address listed as Davis Park in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, Cody was patrolling on N.C. 80 and stopped a Ford pickup truck for traffic violations. He found Miller driving and Henline in the passenger seat.

Cody learned that both suspects had outstanding warrants in Mitchell County.

Henline and Miller were taken into custody and a subsequent search of the truck turned up 18.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Henline and Miller both got $21,000 bonds.