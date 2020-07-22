Report: Marion sex offender violated registry rules

A convicted sex offender is back in trouble after he failed to tell authorities he had moved, according to a news release.
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher Lee England, 34, address listed as Habitat Drive in Marion, with a sex offender registry violation (failure to change address).
England was convicted on April 9, 2008, in McDowell County of second-degree sex offense and sexual battery. He was released from prison and registered as a sex offender in September 2014.
As part of the registry rules, England is required to notify the Sheriff’s Office of any change of address within three business days.
During a separate investigation, Watson determined that England was living in McDowell County but was registered under an address in Burke County.
England got a $5,000 bond.
