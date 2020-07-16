Report: Four suspects wanted in stolen check spree

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for four suspects wanted in the theft and forgery of numerous personal checks.
A Mudcut Road man reported Feb. 22 that someone stole dozens of checks from his home, along with debit card information, and used them to get hundreds of dollars in cash and merchandise.
Terri Jo Allen, 42, last known address of Mudcut Road in Marion, is wanted on eight counts each of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense and larceny and five counts of aiding and abetting forgery.
Brittany Jade Lowery, 31, last known address of Pearl Street in Black Mountain, is wanted on five counts each of obtaining property by means of a worthless check and obtaining property by false pretense and three counts of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense.
Amy Catherine Ramsey, 34, last known address of Crisp Drive in Marion, is wanted on one count each of obtaining property by means of a worthless check and obtaining property by false pretense.
Todd Anthony Rhom, 31, last known address of Arrowood Drive in Marion, is wanted on one count of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense.
Already charged are 30-year-old Megan Marie Gilliland, address listed as Diamond Cove Drive in Marion, and 42-year-old Russell Andrew Welch, address listed as Gaddy Road South in Nebo, with one count each of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, obtaining property by false pretense and obtaining property by means of a worthless check.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Allen, Lowery, Ramsey or Rhom is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
Gilliland got a $5,000 bond and Welch got a $10,000 bond.
