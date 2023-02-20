What has already been a mild winter across McDowell County and the rest of Western North Carolina is about to kick into overdrive as record-breaking temperatures may occur on at least one afternoon later this week.

The region as a whole has been influenced by high pressure aloft for a significant part of the season. Since the start of the calendar year, it’s been even more prevalent as cold air intrusions have generally been transient in nature lasting at most a couple days followed by a string of days with temperatures running above normal.

The month of February so far has been the warmest of the winter season across McDowell County as temperatures in Marion proper have averaged over five degrees above normal for the month. The warmest day so far in February was this past Thursday when the Marion Cooperative observation site reached 71 degrees.

However, the biggest surge of warm weather looks to be coming this week for McDowell County here in the last full week of Meteorological Winter.

“The southeast ridge has been a pretty stout feature all winter across the Southeast U.S.,” said Foothills Action Network Chief Meteorologist Chris White. “Confidence is high that the ridge will grow again and with southwest winds the chance of record temperatures are there especially on Thursday.

Some clouds may hold temperatures down today (Tuesday) through early Wednesday due to a lingering frontal boundary across the Upper Southeast but that feature will ultimately surge north as the upper ridge expands and that floods warm air into the Carolinas and up as far as parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

Current Foothills Action Network forecast shows a high in the lower 70s for Wednesday and then a high of near 80 for Thursday which would be a record for Marion’s COOP station should that verify.

The current standing record is 78 which was set back in 2011. The mid-week forecast temperatures are 20-25 degrees above the late February average of 55 for Marion.

“Thursday definitely looks like the warmest of the week at this time. Our forecast is actually a degree or two below some guidance, so low 80s is definitely within the realm of possibility,” added White.

Temperatures are expected to cool down to closer to normal by the weekend according to the 7-day forecast on the Foothills Action Network website. Right now, there are no signs of a prolonged cooldown in the next 7-10 days but with the beginning of March not far away, White noted, that the month can bring its own challenges.

“As we all know, March can bring its own surprises around here. My biggest worry is with the fruit crops and how they could be vulnerable to a frost or freeze. Not here particularly in McDowell County but locations nearby where some budding of trees have already happened, there’s a risk of the crops being impacted over the next month.”

Mild winter yields early start to spring growing season?

The lack of a sustained cold pattern over the past two months has lawn maintenance workers on the lookout and prepared for an early start to the lawn growing season. While yard work is usually on the quiet side this time of the year crews are expecting recent mild weather along with the upcoming warm pattern to kick off the early stages of the spring growing season.

“Some of our clients have already called and inquired about spraying lawns to kill off some of the weeds,” said Randy Jones, who owns and operates RJ’s Lawn and Landscape. “The chickweeds and such are showing up already which means the soil temps are running warmer than you would usually expect.”

Jones explained how lawns and all the different items growing on the surface tends to revitalize themselves once ground temps reach the lower to mid 50s. Current soil temperatures according to the North Carolina State Climate Office are in the upper 40s to near 50 across the Interstate 40 Corridor in Western North Carolina. This week’s expected warmth could be just enough to allow those soil temperatures to approach or meet the threshold needed for growth.

“If we get what is being forecasted late in the week it will definitely get things up and going on the ground.”

The mild winter has also kicked off an early start to the allergy season across the Foothills as some local allergy doctors have seen an uptick in clients coming in this month.

“As you know, the temperatures, wind and rain play a role in the allergy season and with it being warm in the past couple weeks we already are seeing an increase in appointments to our office, said Dr. Katherine Liddle at Allergy Partners of the Blue Ridge in Morganton. “That’s only going to increase more as we look at the current weather pattern.”

Dr. Liddle noted how during the heart of the allergy season people most associate it with the usual yellow pollen. But in the early stages there are other pollens out there that are not visible but still growing.

“We all look for that yellow pollen sticking to our cars but there are a lot of other items in the air that we don’t see that impact those who are allergic.”

Liddle’s advice for the public over the next few weeks is to resist the temptation to open house and car windows for extended periods of time as that will make allergy sufferers more prone to the budding plants.

“As much as we would like to ride around with windows down or open up the windows at home on the first warm spell you are exposing yourself to that potential allergen.”

Resisting the urge to plant items early

The thought of 80-degree weather in late February will easily get people in the mindset of planting items for the spring season but this early surge in warmth can be very misleading in thinking the spring season is here for good.

The climatological data for Marion suggests that we are still a good 6-8 weeks away from the threat of a last freeze. According to the 30-year average, the lower elevations has seen temps go at or below 32 degrees on 14 of the 30 years with the average last freeze falling on April 13. The earliest last freeze during that 30-year span was March 20 of 2017. And, in 2005, the county saw its last 32-degree day fall as late as May 3.

Snowfall is also a threat during the latter stages of February and into March. Going back over the past 30 years, McDowell County has received at least a trace of snow in six of those years, the biggest obviously occurring during the March ‘93 blizzard where over one foot of snow fell across the county.