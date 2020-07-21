'Rally around them:' Community responds to Deer Park nursing home residents and staff

“We’re trying to keep our staff and their energy and morale up,” said Clark.

“We are doing everything we can to keep both residents and staff safe,” said Stavish.

Mandy Lewis is one of those who has a family member living at Deer Park and she is concerned about him and the staff who is caring for him.

“My father-in-law Lonnie Lewis is there and Deer Park has been such a blessing to our family,” she said to The McDowell News “We are trying to give back as much as we can.”

Like other nursing homes and congregant living facilities, Deer Park cannot allow visitors within its walls. For the past five months, Mandy Lewis, husband Mike and daughter Sara can only visit with Lonnie by speaking to him through a window at Deer Park. He calls out to them and asks them to come inside and they have to sadly tell him they cannot, according to a Facebook post.

The Lewis family is very much aware that other families like them have to deal with this “new normal.” They are also aware of the reduced staff at Deer Park and the additional workload and stress these workers face every day.