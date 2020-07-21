'Rally around them:' Community responds to Deer Park nursing home residents and staff

Local residents and churches seek to help a McDowell County nursing home where some of its residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Located at 306 Deer Park Road in Nebo, Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation provides comprehensive nursing and rehabilitation services to 103 elderly or disabled residents. The facility has 149 staff members.
But recently, Deer Park experienced an outbreak of the coronavirus among some of its residents and staff. As of Tuesday, Deer Park has 15 residents and seven staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. Most of those residents are elderly, according to Activities Coordinator Anissa Clark.
Sadly, one of the residents of Deer Park passed away from COVID-19.
Elizabeth Stavish is the administrator of Deer Park. She said the 15 residents who have tested positive are in a separate hall with a dedicated staff caring just for them. The seven staff members who tested positive are now quarantined at home.
All staff members caring for the residents at Deer Park are wearing N95 or KN95 masks and face shields or safety glasses.
This situation has understandably placed even more stress on the staff at Deer Park, whose job it is to care for someone’s mother, father, grandfather, grandmother or in-law.
“We’re trying to keep our staff and their energy and morale up,” said Clark.
“We are doing everything we can to keep both residents and staff safe,” said Stavish.
Mandy Lewis is one of those who has a family member living at Deer Park and she is concerned about him and the staff who is caring for him.
“My father-in-law Lonnie Lewis is there and Deer Park has been such a blessing to our family,” she said to The McDowell News “We are trying to give back as much as we can.”
Like other nursing homes and congregant living facilities, Deer Park cannot allow visitors within its walls. For the past five months, Mandy Lewis, husband Mike and daughter Sara can only visit with Lonnie by speaking to him through a window at Deer Park. He calls out to them and asks them to come inside and they have to sadly tell him they cannot, according to a Facebook post.
The Lewis family is very much aware that other families like them have to deal with this “new normal.” They are also aware of the reduced staff at Deer Park and the additional workload and stress these workers face every day.
“We are trying to do a donation drive to help the staff,” she said to The McDowell News. “We are trying to get them donations of protein snacks, water, Gatorade, Propel Water, etc. A lot of the employees are working 12-16 hours. As a community we are trying to support the staff with protein snacks, drinks and most importantly prayers. We all need to rally around them.”
Steve and Shannon Jones have placed donation bins outside of Deer Park. Lewis herself has offered to be a drop off spot for anyone that would like to donate money or other items for the staff at Deer Park.
“We are also trying to get donations for the staff to be ‘treated’ to meals while they work,” she said to The McDowell News.
The nursing home is accepting donations of snacks like chips and crackers and drinks like sodas and water. These are intended for the staff members who remain working at Deer Park. Folks can donate gift cards for restaurants or a meal for the staff.
Clark said other items such as word search books would be appreciated. Most all of all, the staff and residents of Deer Park could use lots of prayers, she added.
Reflecting on her family’s experiences, she encouraged people, groups and churches to visit with the residents and staff through the windows at Deer Park.
“They are in their rooms to protect them,” she said to The McDowell News. “They are not having a lot of interaction just to keep them safe. If choirs, bands and anyone else would like to provide any kind of entertainment for them to watch from their window that would be great.”
And in just a short time, local houses of worship have responded to Lewis’ request. She said Nebo Crossing is doing a snack drive and Grace Community Church is bringing coffee, creamer and snacks. New Horizon Fellowship is donating snacks and drinks.
“I am challenging (actually begging) a church to take on the challenge of drinks,” Lewis said on Facebook. “Gatorade, Propel, Powerade and water. They can still use protein snacks. Please help out Deer Park. What a great way to show the love of God by witnessing to them through needs they have.”
The administrators of Deer Park said they deeply appreciate how the local community has rallied around them,
“The response from the community has been incredible but there is always room for more and our staff cares deeply about these residents,” said Stavish.
Deer Park has been able to bring in a few extra people to handle the workload. Stavish said she’s expecting additional help from the state or East Carolina University.
“McDowell County Emergency Management has been with us every step of the way,” she said. “They have been incredible.”
