Raffle seeks to raise money for Fat Boys’ Burritos workers

Some concerned folks at McDowell High are trying to do their part to help the employees of Fat Boys’ Burritos & More who are now out of work due to a fire.
At 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters received a call about a structure fire at Fat Boys’ Burritos & More, located at 1700 N. Main St. on the five lane in Marion. The fire and emergency crews were on the scene a little more than three hours and were able to put out the blaze. But the fire completely gutted the interior of the restaurant and another section of the building that used to be a pet store. The equipment inside the eatery was either destroyed or extensively damaged. The good part is that no one was hurt.
The cause has yet to be determined, but Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel said it didn’t appear to be suspicious. McDaniel added Friday that the insurance investigators have not yet looked at it so he had no new information.
Fat Boys’ Burritos is now closed for the foreseeable future and the building has been boarded up. Caleb Parker, owner of the business, said Fat Boys’ Burritos has 10 employees. These employees will now be out of work during a time of economic uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But some caring folks at McDowell High are stepping up to help these workers.
Kendall Waugh, counselor at the high school, has started a 50/50 raffle to raise money for the Fat Boys’ Burritos employees.
“When I heard about Fat Boys, I immediately began thinking about how I can help them,” Waugh told The McDowell News. “During the beginning of COVID, when schools shut down, Caleb was the first to step up to assist McDowell County School students by providing a free meal. His leadership in our community trickled down and others jumped on board, too.”
She at first thought about creating T-shirts and she may still do that. But one of her co-workers at McDowell High suggested the raffle idea to jumpstart fundraising for the employees.
So, the MHS staff members have created a 50/50 raffle with tickets costing $10.
“The Fat Boys crew took care of our school community when COVID struck,” reads a flier. “It is our turn to give back!”
“Personally, Fat Boys is one of my favorite restaurants and I love walking in and the crew knows what I want,” Waugh said. “They are always friendly and excited to see their regulars.”
Parker and his crew at Fat Boys’ Burritos have worked with MHS on several occasions over the years for specific fundraising efforts for Student Council and the Relay for Life.
“Anytime I have ever asked him to support a community effort, he always says yes,” said Waugh. “Living in a small town means everything to me and I know our community will rally behind this effort because that is what we do. COVID has brought many challenges to so many of our businesses, but to see this devastation especially during these days of COVID, breaks my heart even more.”
Waugh added she has not set a goal for the 50/50 raffle but she hopes everyone who reads this will consider purchasing one or more tickets. The McDowell High staff will draw the ticket on Friday, March 12, at 2 p.m. The tickets will be sold up until that time.
Parker told The McDowell News he approved the 50/50 raffle under the stipulation that all of the proceeds from it go to his staff and none to him.
“They are the ones who desperately need the help right now,” he said. “This event rocked their world and turned it upside down. We were more than a crew. We were a family.”
For more information about the tickets, contact Kendall Waugh at 442-9841 or visit McDowell High School to purchase one.