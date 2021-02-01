Raffle seeks to raise money for Fat Boys’ Burritos workers

Some concerned folks at McDowell High are trying to do their part to help the employees of Fat Boys’ Burritos & More who are now out of work due to a fire.

At 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters received a call about a structure fire at Fat Boys’ Burritos & More, located at 1700 N. Main St. on the five lane in Marion. The fire and emergency crews were on the scene a little more than three hours and were able to put out the blaze. But the fire completely gutted the interior of the restaurant and another section of the building that used to be a pet store. The equipment inside the eatery was either destroyed or extensively damaged. The good part is that no one was hurt.

The cause has yet to be determined, but Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel said it didn’t appear to be suspicious. McDaniel added Friday that the insurance investigators have not yet looked at it so he had no new information.

Fat Boys’ Burritos is now closed for the foreseeable future and the building has been boarded up. Caleb Parker, owner of the business, said Fat Boys’ Burritos has 10 employees. These employees will now be out of work during a time of economic uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But some caring folks at McDowell High are stepping up to help these workers.