Quilters Guild has annual show at MACA despite pandemic

The beautiful creations from the Mountain Glory Quilters Guild are now on display within the gallery of the McDowell Arts Council Association.
On Friday, Quilters Guild members were busy hanging their works on the display wall. Every autumn, the guild members have their quilt show in the MACA gallery. This show is held throughout the month of October and it is traditionally one of the highlights of the Mountain Glory Festival.
But this year, Marion won’t hold the festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic. MACA itself has had to adapt to the COVID situation. Many art events were held virtually over the summer. When the MACA center could finally reopen, the gift shop was expanded out into the gallery space to allow more room people to stand 6 feet apart. Usually, the quilts from the guild would have been placed in the center of the gallery for the annual show. But with the expanded gift shop, they are now hanging on the far wall of the gallery.
“We’ve moved everything into the gallery so we can have more space for social distancing,” said MACA Executive Director Susan Pyatt-Baker.
The guild brought around 40 quilts for the annual show at MACA. Guild members Dottie Leon, Cheryl Perusse, Linda Smith, Christine Walsh and Sherry Yeager made sure they were all placed on display correctly.
Perusse said her quilts were made during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people had to stay home and keep themselves occupied.
“This pandemic has created a prime time for people to be creative,” said Pyatt-Baker.
She and other guild members make Comfort Quilts, a volunteer organization that seeks to help emotionally and/or physically traumatized children (from infants to 17) in McDowell County. The mission of Comfort Quilts is to “provide children in need of loving support with the gift of a new handmade quilt.” The quilts become “security blankets” for these children and accompany them to counseling sessions, court hearings and, if necessary, foster care. The quilts made by the organization are distributed through McDowell Department of Social Services and the child advocacy center known as Lily’s Place. Comfort Quilts accepts donations of cash and kid-friendly cotton material.
During the show at MACA, a special quilt will be for sale at $125. The money from the sale goes to support Comfort Quilts.
Members of the Mountain Glory Quilters Guild said they are proud to have their work on display again this year despite the impact of the pandemic.
“It’s nice to be able to hang the quilts even though we’re not having the Mountain Glory festival this year,” said member Linda Smith.
