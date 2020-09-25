Quilters Guild has annual show at MACA despite pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The beautiful creations from the Mountain Glory Quilters Guild are now on display within the gallery of the McDowell Arts Council Association.

On Friday, Quilters Guild members were busy hanging their works on the display wall. Every autumn, the guild members have their quilt show in the MACA gallery. This show is held throughout the month of October and it is traditionally one of the highlights of the Mountain Glory Festival.

But this year, Marion won’t hold the festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic. MACA itself has had to adapt to the COVID situation. Many art events were held virtually over the summer. When the MACA center could finally reopen, the gift shop was expanded out into the gallery space to allow more room people to stand 6 feet apart. Usually, the quilts from the guild would have been placed in the center of the gallery for the annual show. But with the expanded gift shop, they are now hanging on the far wall of the gallery.

“We’ve moved everything into the gallery so we can have more space for social distancing,” said MACA Executive Director Susan Pyatt-Baker.

The guild brought around 40 quilts for the annual show at MACA. Guild members Dottie Leon, Cheryl Perusse, Linda Smith, Christine Walsh and Sherry Yeager made sure they were all placed on display correctly.