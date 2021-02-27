Public’s input sought for Old Fort Trails Project

The proposal was shaped by the input of the Old Fort community of residents and users through hundreds of comments gathered during public engagements events in 2020. These trail improvements are possible because of the support of this planning effort, as well as current and future trail maintenance efforts, by the community and local partners.

This official comment period is intended to provide those interested in or affected by this proposal an opportunity to comment on the proposed action before the final decision.

The Pisgah National Forest is part of the community of Old Fort – it surrounds the town on three sides, coming within a mile of the Old Fort town limits. Mountain ranges rise over 3,500 feet in elevation from Old Fort at the western edge of the N.C. piedmont to the Blue Ridge Parkway at the base of Mount Mitchell, the highest peak in the East.

