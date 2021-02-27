Public’s input sought for Old Fort Trails Project

The Grandfather Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest is asking for the public to give input on the Old Fort Trails Project.
This effort implements a sustainable system of multi-use trails for mountain biking, hiking, and equestrian use connecting to the town of Old Fort. Approximately 42 miles of new sustainably constructed trails are proposed to improve community connectivity, reduce barriers to access and support environmental and social sustainability.
The new trails will be supported by two new trailhead parking areas. Approximately one mile of trail relocations are proposed to increase maintainability of the existing trail system, according to a news release from the McDowell Trails Association.
The Old Fort Trails project is a community driven proposal. Organizers would like to thank each partner and member of the community who contributed to the development on this project over the past few years. These trail improvements are possible because of the support of this planning effort, as well as current and future trail maintenance efforts, by the community and local partners, according to the news release.
The proposed action reflects the contributions of local nonprofit partners, community forums and volunteer organizations. Planning for this project builds off the needs first identified by the public in the 2013 Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests Non-motorized Trail Strategy.
The proposal was shaped by the input of the Old Fort community of residents and users through hundreds of comments gathered during public engagements events in 2020. These trail improvements are possible because of the support of this planning effort, as well as current and future trail maintenance efforts, by the community and local partners.
This official comment period is intended to provide those interested in or affected by this proposal an opportunity to comment on the proposed action before the final decision.
The Pisgah National Forest is part of the community of Old Fort – it surrounds the town on three sides, coming within a mile of the Old Fort town limits. Mountain ranges rise over 3,500 feet in elevation from Old Fort at the western edge of the N.C. piedmont to the Blue Ridge Parkway at the base of Mount Mitchell, the highest peak in the East.
These mountains are home to the first track of National Forest land in the eastern United States, the birthplace of the Pisgah National Forest with a history of active forest management. Trails exist within this landscape, but most are disconnected, accessible to only the most experienced adventure seeker. Because of this, the community identified a need for a comprehensive planning effort for the National Forest lands surrounding Old Fort. Three key values guided the planning process: connectivity, accessibility, and sustainability.
The purpose of this project is to:
• Improve and increase connections – to the community of Old Fort, to other Forest Service trails and roads to create loop opportunities, and to the Fonta Flora State Trail.
• Reduce barriers to access – creating gateways to the National Forest and a trail system that is inclusive of all users and abilities.
• Develop an environmentally and socially sustainable system of trails – with purposeful design of new trails and relocations of unsustainable sections of existing trails.
A letter with more detailed information about this project is available online here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59242.
To gather public input, the Grandfather District, along with G5 Trail Collective and People on the Move Old Fort, will hold the following virtual public meetings this week:
• Wednesday March 3, 2021 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Zoom Meeting ID is 840 1920 9035. The passcode is 313843 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84019209035?pwd=OE9rbTRKc1FRdHRVSno3K29NcFZ6UT09
• Friday March 5, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m. Zoom Meeting ID is 851 2562 5866. Passcode is 497185 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85125625866?pwd=OTNpSm1xTEdvRW1palh1SDRlakxlZz09