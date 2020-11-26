Popular hiking trail map gets long overdue update

Elias updated the “100 Favorite Trails” map 13 times until its last printing in 1993 when his age prevented him from completing many of the map’s trails. After that, the map went out of print and remained largely forgotten until Kemp stumbled upon a copy in a Little Switzerland bookstore.

With a bit of research, Kemp realized how highly sought-after the map was, with copies selling for up to $300 online. In 2014, he reached out to the Carolina Mountain Club about printing a long-overdue update.

Soon Carolina Mountain Club council member Steve Pierce got involved. Pierce, a retired teacher with the McDowell County School System, is also president of the McDowell Trails Association and an expert hiker.

“I was asked to coordinate with our hike leaders and members to review the hikes selected, hike the trails, use the CMC database to verify driving directions, and write and review the trail descriptions,” said Pierce. “We also updated all the GPS tracks for the map. In all, more than 35 CMC hike leaders and members participated in the project.”