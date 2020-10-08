Pink Beds Trail an oldie but a goodie

I think the easiest way is to go to the Asheville airport. It is located on the Asheville Highway. Follow the highway (U.S. 280) for about 12 miles or so until you get to a major intersection. The right turn will be on Highway 276. That will lead you to the Cradle of Forestry, then on to Pink Beds. Just remember to pass Cradle and go on to the next marked right turn. That will take you into the parking area for Pink Beds. If you go during the week, don’t expect any parking problems. It may be crowded over the weekend, especially as we get into leaf season.

As you turn onto Highway 276, make a mental note of the two barbeque places on either side of the road. Might come in handy in a few hours.

THE TRAIL:

From the parking area, there is a nice old entrance gate that welcomes you to the trail. Stay on this single trail for a short while. Soon you will get to the fork in the trail. That is the start and finish of the loop. I recommend you take the trail to the left. That way, when you finish, and your legs and ankles are fatigued, you will finish on the easier portion of the route.

As you begin the trail to the left, notice the open areas around you. These are a little unusual when hiking in the woods. We looked for deer or possible a bear in the clearing but no luck that day.