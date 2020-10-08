Pink Beds Trail an oldie but a goodie

Recently a friend of mine loaned me a 40-year-old hiking book of trails in the Pisgah Ranger District.
The book is so old that it was type written on an old-style typewriter and copies of each page were made and bound into a book. So that means that every trail is at least 40 years old. One of my favorite things about this hobby is finding and hiking old trails.
The trails that are being designed and built today are meant to be part of a larger network. They will enable us to plan routes that will take us from one city or county to another or from an east-west trail to an intersection with a north-south trail. With luck, someday we can tour all of WNC and never leave the trail.
I see this as a very good and promising thing, but I still like to find a trail that has been used for years and years; one that has history attached.
So, when I received this book, I couldn’t wait to find an old trail, check my trail apps to see if still existed, and head for the woods.
I found one at random that I think you will like it.
Pink Beds Loop Trail
Difficulty:
Moderate. The altitude gain and loss is minimal; roughly 400 feet. I rate it as moderate because the last three miles or so is extremely root bound and filled with mud bogs. As the weather dries, the mud will decrease but the roots will be a constant obstacle. Our ankles were sore after the hike from trying to maintain a stable footing.
Shoes:
Trail shoes or boots will work. Most of the water crossings have bridges but you may get your feet wet in a couple of spots. There is even a foot log to cross. Roots are everywhere.
Time:
We spent just a little over three hours on the trail. In the beginning, the trail was smooth and comfortable under foot. I expected to complete it in a couple of hours, but as we progressed, the roots and bogs really slowed us down. We averaged 30-minute miles.
Distance:
It is a six-mile loop.
Safety:
We were there on a weekend. It wasn’t very crowded, but pack a mask just in case. As usual, water is important. Consider a day pack with dry gear and socks. Snacks were nice to have at the halfway point.
Courtesy:
Safe distancing has become the courteous thing to do and it’s easy to find a spot off the trail while others pass. As we hiked the entire loop, we noticed that there was not even a bottle cap on the trail. We could see campsites off in the woods. They were also extremely clean. I know how most of you feel so this probably isn’t necessary, but please pack your trash out. Enough said.
HOW TO GET THERE:
I think the easiest way is to go to the Asheville airport. It is located on the Asheville Highway. Follow the highway (U.S. 280) for about 12 miles or so until you get to a major intersection. The right turn will be on Highway 276. That will lead you to the Cradle of Forestry, then on to Pink Beds. Just remember to pass Cradle and go on to the next marked right turn. That will take you into the parking area for Pink Beds. If you go during the week, don’t expect any parking problems. It may be crowded over the weekend, especially as we get into leaf season.
As you turn onto Highway 276, make a mental note of the two barbeque places on either side of the road. Might come in handy in a few hours.
THE TRAIL:
From the parking area, there is a nice old entrance gate that welcomes you to the trail. Stay on this single trail for a short while. Soon you will get to the fork in the trail. That is the start and finish of the loop. I recommend you take the trail to the left. That way, when you finish, and your legs and ankles are fatigued, you will finish on the easier portion of the route.
As you begin the trail to the left, notice the open areas around you. These are a little unusual when hiking in the woods. We looked for deer or possible a bear in the clearing but no luck that day.
The trail will rise and fall a little but nothing major. Soon you will be in the creek bed. The riparian forest (basically that forest that transitions from the aquatic to the terrestrial) is dense and a little dark. My guess is that even when the leaves are gone it will still be a little spooky.
Personally, I like that part. It gives you the feeling of isolation I look for in a hike.
For us, the lower levels of the hike were quite muddy, with dense, deep mud that you have to navigate to stay dry. It’s not a deterrent, just a caution.
After a short while, you begin a long, leisurely climb out of the riverbed and up to the first summit. I use the word summit loosely since the rise is only about 150 feet and it is fairly gradual. Don’t expect any grand vistas of which we have become accustomed. This is a forest hike.
Up top, the trail is smoother and fairly root free. Enjoy it while you can. Roots are ahead. While you are in this area, notice the primitive campsites that are a short distance off the trail. If you are a beginner and want to practice a few overnight trips, this might be an area to consider. Experienced backpackers will probably not be interested.
Now the trail drops to a second riverbed and the roots become more prominent. This is where your shoes or boots will help. This is one of the most root-bound short trails I have ever hiked. I am learning that this might be fairly common on the old trails. The ground just wears away over the course of time, leaving the roots exposed.
Just a note here. There are a few trail crossings along this route. Make sure you stay on the Pink Beds trail. There were a couple of spots where you might get on the wrong trail. Just be observant. The trails are well marked.
There is one more, fairly easy bump to cross then back to the riverbed for the last time.
As we got closer to the end of the loop, we received a nice surprise. For several hundred feet there was a boardwalk to cover the root mass and the boggy soil. Not only a nice lift from the trail but a welcome relief for our ankles.
Pretty straightforward from here. Less than a mile and you will see the fork in the trail. Left turn and out to the parking lot.
Hiking these old trails is a little like collecting antique furniture. You like them for their flaws as well as their history. I hope you like this one because, if you do, thanks to my friend Jeff, we will be exploring a few more.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!