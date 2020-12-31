Pilot Club of Marion accepts donations for Christmas tree lights

For 2020, the Pilot Club of Marion didn’t hold the traditional tree lighting ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. But during this holiday season, the lights on the McDowell County Courthouse’s tall Christmas tree still shone brightly in honor and memory of loved ones.

The Christmas season is the traditional time for the Pilot Club of Marion to accept donations for the lights on the tall evergreen tree in front of the McDowell County Courthouse in downtown Marion. Although the tree-lighting ceremony was not held this year, the Pilot Club is recognizing the people who purchased lights on the tree in memory or honor of a loved one and those they are honored with the donated lights.

Founded in Macon, Ga. in 1921, Pilot International was designed as a volunteer service organization for business and professional women working in the area of brain-related issues. Pilot since has expanded to include men and women around the globe and in all walks of life. The motto of the Pilot organization is “Do More, Care More, Be More.”

The Pilot Club of Marion was chartered in 1972.