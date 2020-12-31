Pilot Club of Marion accepts donations for Christmas tree lights

For 2020, the Pilot Club of Marion didn’t hold the traditional tree lighting ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. But during this holiday season, the lights on the McDowell County Courthouse’s tall Christmas tree still shone brightly in honor and memory of loved ones.
The Christmas season is the traditional time for the Pilot Club of Marion to accept donations for the lights on the tall evergreen tree in front of the McDowell County Courthouse in downtown Marion. Although the tree-lighting ceremony was not held this year, the Pilot Club is recognizing the people who purchased lights on the tree in memory or honor of a loved one and those they are honored with the donated lights.
Founded in Macon, Ga. in 1921, Pilot International was designed as a volunteer service organization for business and professional women working in the area of brain-related issues. Pilot since has expanded to include men and women around the globe and in all walks of life. The motto of the Pilot organization is “Do More, Care More, Be More.”
The Pilot Club of Marion was chartered in 1972.
The money made from the purchase of the lights on the Christmas tree goes to many worthy causes. The local club has purchased and donated needed supplies for local schools and helped other worthwhile organizations. The Pilot Club of Marion has partnered with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office on Project Lifesaver, which supplies high-tech electronic bracelets for autistic children, as well as for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia patients.
The Pilot Club has started a program with McDowell County EMS called the Vial of Life. These vials will contain important medical information about an elderly person who lives alone or a homebound person who is on medication. The vials are kept in the person’s refrigerator and an information magnet is placed on the refrigerator door. EMS personnel will be instructed to ask if they have a vial of life or they will see a magnet on the refrigerator door.
Another ongoing effort is Surfers Healing at Wrightsville Beach for young people with autism. The club has helped a young boy in the local community with high-functioning autism get a service dog. The Pilot Club also supports Jason’s Getaway, the bed and breakfast in Nebo for families with special needs children.
The lights and their donors are listed as follows.
In memory of:
Beverly Stroud, given by Joyce Blake.
Maureen A. Dunlap, Jeffery McKinney, Vincent Kinehan and Ann Kinehan, given by Harold P. and Donna K. McKinney.
Edward C. Smith, Winina K. Smith, Guy K. Smith, given by Lois J. Smith.
Theodore Watkins and Linda Yelton, given by Margaret Watkins.
Margaret White Clontz and Rev. Robert Davis, given by Joyce C. Cagle.
James Elwood Boyd, Esther Durham and Willie Durham, given by Roxanne Boyd.
Grace Mace, Charlie Mace and Billy Mace, given by Brenda McKinney.
Thomas Rey Welch, given by Richard and Christine Mustin.
Carl W. Martin, James Lawing and Dock Autrey, given by Betty M. Jackson.
Bill and Joanne Howle, given by Marion Pharmacy.
Warren Hobbs, Dewey and Virginia Hobbs and Douglas and Katherine Little, given by Steve and Alice Little.
Vivian Autrey and Vaughn Allen Jr., given by Deborah Autrey.
R. Marshall Dark Sr., Edelweiss M. Dark, Roxanne D. Kessler, Woodrow Worthington, Inez R. Worthington and Dalton Worthington, given by R. Marshall Dark Jr. and Barbara Dark.
Lucy T. Hunter, given by Robert C. “Bob” Hunter.
Gerald Webb, William Huffman, Alma Huffman and Lucille Huffman, given by Patsy Huffman Webb.
Ivy McBee, Paul McBee, Carolyn Morphy, Hazel Sandy, Karen White, Anne Ford and Harold Daves, given by Helen M. Shimp.
Faye Toney and Theta Biddix, given by Ann T. Arney.
Carl Dean Goodson, Frank J. Hall and Edna C. Hall, given by Mitch and Jan Goodson.
John Holda, Debra Petty, Doris Smith, Robert Smith, Ruth Lambeth and Richard Newton, given by Patti Holda.
Charles and Mae Stamey, Frank and Mabel Staton and Max and Bobbie Cheek, given by Denise Stamey.
Don Godfrey, J.G. Godfrey, Florence Godfrey, Roma Godfrey, given by Sharon Godfrey.
Shirley Dyer, Sarah Logan, given by Joyce Ferguson.
Amy Gross, Sandra McCater, given by Sharon Smith.
Willard Seaman, Cap Queen, given by Mary Frances Queen.
Ellen Brown, given by Robert Morris.
In honor of:
Beverly Stroud, given by Barbara McKinney.
Gail S. Rivera, Josie Wilson, Jade Wilson and Saige Wilson, given by Lois J. Smith.
The Pilot Club of Marion, given by Barbara Curtis.
Nancy B. Clark, Heather W. Anderson, given by Joyce C. Cagle.
The Pilot Club of Marion, given by Jerry Arnold.
Mary, Jason & Lydia Apicella; Sally Little, given by Steve and Alice Little.
Alayna, Liam and Maddie Blaylock, given by Mike and Kathy Rabb.