Pancake breakfast seeks to help Marion family with medical bills

Hwy 55 of Marion, located at the Grandview Station Shopping Center on Sugar Hill Road, will hold a pancake breakfast Saturday, Jan. 2 from 7 to 10 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for 8-year-old Alliyah Roland and her medical expenses. The cost is $6 per plate. All proceeds will go toward helping her family with medical bills during her recovery, according to her mother Kainen Roland.

Throughout 2020, young Alliyah has experienced one medical problem after another and it apparently is not related to COVID-19.

In March, the young girl tested positive for the flu. After the flu had run its course within a week or so, Alliyah was back to normal for about a day.

“The following day she woke up and realized that she was having issues with walking,” said her mother Kainen on a Facebook post. “Her gait was noticeably different and she appeared to struggle to walk around the house. She had also developed a severe constant headache during this time and shortly after began to complain of severe neck pain.”

Alliyah was taken to her primary care physician as well as a couple trips to a local emergency department. She and her mother were sent home.