Pancake breakfast seeks to help Marion family with medical bills

Hwy 55 of Marion, located at the Grandview Station Shopping Center on Sugar Hill Road, will hold a pancake breakfast Saturday, Jan. 2 from 7 to 10 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for 8-year-old Alliyah Roland and her medical expenses. The cost is $6 per plate. All proceeds will go toward helping her family with medical bills during her recovery, according to her mother Kainen Roland.
Throughout 2020, young Alliyah has experienced one medical problem after another and it apparently is not related to COVID-19.
In March, the young girl tested positive for the flu. After the flu had run its course within a week or so, Alliyah was back to normal for about a day.
“The following day she woke up and realized that she was having issues with walking,” said her mother Kainen on a Facebook post. “Her gait was noticeably different and she appeared to struggle to walk around the house. She had also developed a severe constant headache during this time and shortly after began to complain of severe neck pain.”
Alliyah was taken to her primary care physician as well as a couple trips to a local emergency department. She and her mother were sent home.
“Upon symptoms worsening, we decided to take her to a Children's Hospital,” her mother said on Facebook. “She ended up being admitted and stayed for days. By this time she could no longer walk unassisted and was having tremors along with the headache, stomach and neck pain. We then noticed she was having uncontrollable tremors from time to time. Eventually we were discharged with no answers because ‘all the tests were normal’ and ‘we’ve ruled out the big bad scary stuff,’ yet she was still unable to walk. Her symptoms were not getting any better, so within a few days we headed to the next Children's Hospital. Test after test with no answers and discharged. The follow up neurology appointment was a few months out and was eventually canceled and never re-scheduled due to COVID-19 as they were limiting patients.”
Two months later and with some physical therapy, Alliyah was back to normal. She didn’t complain of pain and could walk normally as before.
“Fast forward to now and we are back to square one,” her mother Kainen said on Facebook. “She and her siblings had been sick with strep and while the others bounced back quickly with antibiotics, Alliyiah felt better for a couple days then began to complain of head and neck pain and had a fever. By the time we made it to urgent care, she was already to the point of failing her neurological exam. She was admitted to a smaller local Children's Hospital. She was admitted for five days and yet again we have zero answers as they decided they would not do any testing other than labs since she had a ‘full workup’ nine months ago.”
Her mother said that the family still doesn’t have answers as to what is wrong with her and their medical bills keep mounting. That is the reason for Saturday’s pancake breakfast.
For more information, visit the Facebook page for Kainen Roland https://www.facebook.com/kainen.pritchard and Hwy 55 of Marion: https://www.facebook.com/hwy55marion