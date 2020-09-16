Overmountain Victory celebration goes virtual this year

Blue Ridge Parkway has announced that the annual Overmountain Victory Celebration near Spruce Pine is going virtual for its 29th year.
Starting Friday, visitors can join park rangers and volunteers on the park's Web site to experience videos and activities that connect them to an important moment in the southern campaign of the American Revolution, according to a news release.
In September of 1780, an army of patriots from the surrounding mountain region fighting for independence, passed through the mountain gaps that the parkway now traverses on their way to the Battle of Kings Mountain. These Overmountain Men, as they were called, turned the tide of the Revolutionary War with their victory at Kings Mountain and put our nation on the road that led to our independence. Each year park staff, volunteers and visitors honor these brave men by participating in the retelling of this story at the Overmountain Victory Celebration Event.
For the past 29 years the event has been held on the grounds of the Museum of North Carolina Minerals near Spruce Pine and hosted hundreds of school children from the surrounding area as well as the public. To better serve teachers and parents who are adapting to virtual learning and for the safety of staff, volunteers, visitors and partners the event will be adapted to a virtual experience this year. All videos will be available at https://www.nps.gov/blri/learn/historyculture/overmountain-men.htm
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of other digital tools already available to explore and learn more about the Blue Ridge Parkway including:
In addition, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution wants people in McDowell County to know about Constitution Week, which starts today.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor this foundational document of national governance.
“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” said DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren. “While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”
The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915. The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution, according to a news release.
The DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week. The annual observance provides innumerable opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of crucial importance to the National Society. By fostering knowledge of, and appreciation for, the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, DAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation’s foundational liberties.
“In communities across America, Daughters will erect hundreds of community displays, sponsor municipal proclamations, ring bells and stage programs to raise awareness of the Constitution’s tenets and importance. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this powerful document, which has enabled our democracy within a republic for more than two centuries. We hope that all Americans will learn more about the Constitution and its immense impact on our nation,” VanBuren said.
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, the DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.
For more information about the local DAR Chapter (Greenlee Chapter), contact Regent Karen Seguin-Barton karenbarton@yahoo.com or Registrar Martha Jordan marthajordandar@gmail.com.
