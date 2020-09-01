Overdose Awareness Day vigils held in Marion, Old Fort

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Aug. 31, was Overdose Awareness Day in McDowell County, the city of Marion and the town of Old Fort.

For four years, residents of McDowell County have commemorated International Overdose Day. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness that overdose can be prevented and to reduce the stigma around overdose death. Organizers conducted vigils in both Marion and Old Fort.

At the county courthouse in downtown Marion, a crowd gathered for the vigil Monday evening. Marion Mayor Steve Little presented organizer Debora Workman with a proclamation declaring Monday as Overdose Awareness Day in the city. Police Chief Allen Lawrence, Police Lt. Rusty Jenkins, Councilmember Ann Harkey and a Community Care paramedic from McDowell County EMS were on hand to show their support. Workman then encouraged the people gathered there to take a candle and walk in honor or memory of a loved one affected by overdoses and substance abuse issues.

Participants left the courthouse and walked down Main Street and then came back to the courthouse during the candle vigil.