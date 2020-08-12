Overdose Awareness Day: This is my story

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of articles about how overdoses impact people in McDowell County. Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31.
It’s been a long day. My Loved One has been belligerent, restless, impatient and just plain difficult all day. I’ve about had it; my patience long gone when I said, “What in hell is wrong with you?” The snarled response, “Nothing. Just leave me alone.” “I’m going for a drive; I just need to get out of the house and away from you,” Loved One responded.
Now, I’m really hot under the collar and glad to see her head out the door.
Sometime later, Loved One returns with an apology and heads to the bathroom for a much needed shower. Loved One is smiling and conversational; obviously, the drive did some good. Loved One is standing in the kitchen as we chat about what we would like for dinner. I had my head in the cupboard. When I looked around, Loved One was swaying; the eyes looked so strange.
I said, “What’s wrong? Sit down before you fall!” Too late. Loved One hit the floor. In what seemed like an instant, Loved One was twitching and breathing with shallow breaths.
I’m stunned; my brain is racing with questions and trying to decide what to do. My internal conversation was something like, “Loved One is breathing; call 911 and unlock the door. Make sure she’s breathing. Oh, Lord, please, please, please help me. I don’t know what to do.”
“911, what’s the nature of your emergency?” I have no idea if that’s what the person on the other end of the line was saying. Maybe it’s just what I’ve heard on TV. I try to bring calm to my voice — total fail. I do my best to respond to the questions. I frequently interrupt with, “Please, please hurry. The front door is open. We’re in the kitchen.” The voice on the line is calm; way too calm! My brain isn’t processing. I’m ready to scream, “Don’t you get it? Loved One is in trouble. What difference does it make how old she is?” Then it happened. Loved One stopped breathing. Eyes open and totally blank; lips are blue.
“Oh, Lord, Heavenly Father, Jesus, Daddy, Mama, Angels above, please help me. Tell me what to do! I need your help NOW!” Meanwhile, I dropped the phone and started CPR. I can hear the 911 voice asking what’s going on. All I can do is say, “I’m giving Loved One CPR! Please, tell them to hurry!”
Finally, I hear a knock at the door as sweat is falling in my eyes mixing with tears. I yell, “Door’s open!” The first person through the door, dressed in blue, is someone I know. Again, my brain-thoughts are illogical and inappropriate, “What is [name] doing here? He should be in school.’ You see, the man in blue is a family member. In my muddled brain, he’s still a kid. No, he is not. He’s perfectly calm; took one look, touched my shoulder and took over. I mean 100% no hesitation; totally in control.
Narcan is administered.
I hear Loved One moan. My brain conversation, “It’s going to be OK. Thank you, dear Heavenly Father; thank you precious Jesus; thank you Daddy — I know you interceded — thank you all the Heavenly Hosts. It’s going to be OK. We’ll get through this. Loved One is alive!”
That was the beginning of my story. It’s not the end; at least, I hope not. My Loved One went missing. I had no idea where she was or if she was alive. It’s been a roller coaster ride for over a year. Hours, days, weeks and months have been spent trying to understand; trying to accept this drug-thing is a disease; trying to find help. It’s been a living nightmare that isn’t ending.
The first incident opened my eyes to the fact that I had a person suffering from substance use issues living in my house. There have been other incidents — too many to talk about here. There have been too many agency workers coming to my home asking intrusive questions to make sure a minor child is safe. Getting an attorney involved. And, we’re in a pandemic. Questions still churn in my brain: “How could I have missed it? What did I do wrong? Where do I go to get Loved One help?” I chastise myself through another sleepless night.
The reality is that I CANNOT fix this for Loved One. I am frustrated, angry, confused, and scared. So scared. The altar rail at my church is stained with my tears; the kneeling cushion worn from my knees. Our entire circle of family and friends try to comfort; they try to encourage. Some really understand. They have walked this path also. Some ask “What’s wrong with her?” My journey through the valley continues. My name is Kitty Geouge Wilson and I live in East Marion.
Since I first wrote this article, My Loved One has been in touch with her mother. So, she is no longer missing. There is a long road ahead, but I can report that she is alive. We have more time to find the right resources to help her.
Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. In McDowell County, this day has been formally recognized for the past four years. On Aug. 31, we’re encouraged to wear purple and silver in remembrance of the many we’ve lost and to offer hope to those who continue to struggle. Partner agencies and neighbors throughout the County are engaged in a month-long campaign to raise awareness that overdose deaths can be prevented. We also want to reduce the stigma surrounding overdose death. The campaign includes outreach through social media (Facebook page: N.C. McDowell Overdose Awareness) and articles in The McDowell News. We’ll be share information about resource options. Pay attention, the more you know, the better prepared you are to talk about the issues of overdose. You are not alone.
