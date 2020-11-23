Orders now being taken for museum luminaries

Friends of the Mountain Gateway Museum are taking orders for memorial Christmas luminaries through Wednesday, Dec. 2, as a fundraiser for the museum’s Education Programs Fund.

The luminaries are $5 each and may be ordered from Friends’ members, at the museum (located at 24 Water St. in Old Fort) or by downloading and filling out the order form on the museum’s Website (www.mgmnc.org) and mailing it to Mountain Gateway Museum, P.O. Box 1286, Old Fort, NC, 28762. Payment can be made by cash or check (made payable to FOTMGM) or by credit card if ordering at the museum or by phone, according to a news release.

Buyers may choose to memorialize a deceased friend, family member, co-worker or pet, or honor a living person or pet. The name or names of those being memorialized or honored will be affixed to the luminary bags, which buyers can pick up either at the close of the event’s second day or, by prior arrangement, at the museum until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The luminaries will be placed on the museum’s front porch, gazebo, and sidewalks and atop the rock wall along Mill Creek on Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5. Lighting will begin at 5 p.m., and the luminaries will remain lighted until 7:30 p.m. each evening, according to the news release.