Orders now being taken for museum luminaries

Friends of the Mountain Gateway Museum are taking orders for memorial Christmas luminaries through Wednesday, Dec. 2, as a fundraiser for the museum’s Education Programs Fund.
The luminaries are $5 each and may be ordered from Friends’ members, at the museum (located at 24 Water St. in Old Fort) or by downloading and filling out the order form on the museum’s Website (www.mgmnc.org) and mailing it to Mountain Gateway Museum, P.O. Box 1286, Old Fort, NC, 28762. Payment can be made by cash or check (made payable to FOTMGM) or by credit card if ordering at the museum or by phone, according to a news release.
Buyers may choose to memorialize a deceased friend, family member, co-worker or pet, or honor a living person or pet. The name or names of those being memorialized or honored will be affixed to the luminary bags, which buyers can pick up either at the close of the event’s second day or, by prior arrangement, at the museum until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The luminaries will be placed on the museum’s front porch, gazebo, and sidewalks and atop the rock wall along Mill Creek on Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5. Lighting will begin at 5 p.m., and the luminaries will remain lighted until 7:30 p.m. each evening, according to the news release.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Mountain Gateway Museum’s Annual Christmas Open House has been canceled this year. However, visitors still are welcome to drop in and view the museum’s Christmas decorations and shop the museum’s gift shop for holiday presents. Guests are asked to wear cloth face coverings, practice social distancing, and wash their hands often or use hand sanitizer.
The museum is open but currently operating on a reduced schedule from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday). The hours between 10 a.m. and noon each day are reserved for those who are elderly, pregnant or otherwise at high-risk of COVID, while the hours between noon and 3 p.m. are for the general public. Admission is free.
A regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center is the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums. Nestled at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains along the banks of historic Mill Creek in downtown Old Fort in McDowell County, the museum uses artifacts, exhibitions, educational programs, living history demonstrations, and special events to teach people about the rich history and cultural heritage of the state’s mountain region, from its original inhabitants through early settlement and into the 20th century.
As part of its education outreach mission, MGM also assists non-profit museums and historic sites in 38 western North Carolina counties with exhibit development & fabrication, genealogical research, photography archives, traveling exhibitions, and consultations.
For more information, contact RoAnn Bishop or Brittany Bennett Joachim at Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259, roann.bishop@ncdcr.gov or brittany.bennett@ncdcr.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!