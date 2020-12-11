Operations at minimum custody camp in Marion temporarily suspended due to COVID-19

Also, the offenders were transported in cohorts, or groups, that did not mix with each other and were placed in medical quarantine on arrival to their new prison assignments without contact with the general prison populations at those prisons.

In addition, the state prison system has taken the following actions at other institutions:

• Operations were temporarily suspended at Randolph Correctional Center in Asheboro on Nov. 22 and the staff reassigned temporarily to other prisons in the region.

• Operations were temporarily suspended on Nov. 20 at Southern Correctional Institution’s minimum custody unit, enabling staff there to better assist in other sections of the prison in Troy.

• Operations were temporarily suspended at the minimum custody unit of Piedmont Correctional Institution, located in Salisbury, on Nov. 25 so the staff can assist in the medium-custody facility in the prison complex.