Online purchase scams spike since COVID started

“This was something we had to examine more closely,” said Tom Bartholomy, president of BBB Serving Southern Piedmont and Western NC. “People will continue to actively shop online in order to reduce their exposure and keep their families safe. As this virus continues and circumstances change, scammers will try to take advantage.”

The 2020 Online Purchase Scams Report examines findings from an August 2020 survey of 1,549 U.S. and Canadian consumers reporting online purchase scams to BBB Scam Tracker. The top reason people lost money to this type of scam was the enticement of a sales price. Scammers offered high demand products at a significantly reduced dollar amount, which then increased the desire to purchase the item.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the second biggest motivating factor to search and purchase items online was availability. Early in the pandemic, supplies such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper, cleaning products, and masks were in short supply. According to the survey, more than half (53 percent) of the respondents said they weren’t aware they were a target of a scam until they didn’t receive the product they ordered.