March Madness is a time of the year in which young people get to live out their dreams. That theme is the focus of a reading project that Marion Elementary students are participating in as a part of the One School, One Book program for the 2022-23 school year.

Students from kindergarten through fifth grade will participate in month-long program, which includes special events with the March theme.

The book in the school chose to use for the program is called “The Real Slam Dunk,” written by Charisse Richardson. The realistic fiction is centered around a young child and basketball fan named Marcus Robinson, who is going to see one of his sports heroes in person.

In the book, Marcus’ class is going on a field trip to a professional basketball arena to meet the one and only Jason Carter, Marcus's hero. Marcus, who usually ignores everything except for basketball, focuses on his school studies, trying to win a math contest. Why? Because the prize is being the official Jason Carter greeter.

The story also goes into detail about the character meeting his hero and, in the process, learning some of the things the hero deals with as a professional and how the ability to learn in school is ultimately more important than just athletic ability to function in life.

The month-long event began last Friday at Marion Elementary with a tip-off event in the school gymnasium where members of the school staff talked about the program. The event also included a shooting contest between members of the school staff and some special guests.

Three former McDowell County athletes, Jared Helms, Randall Conley and Raekwon Miller, appeared at the tip-off and put on a shooting and dunking display.

“The students had a great time at the tip-off, and I think it helped increase interest in the reading program,” said Marion Elementary School Instructional Assistant Shannon Ward. “We appreciate them giving back to schools with their time and encouragement of reading to our students. You can see by the smiles on their faces and our students. Everyone involved had a great time.”

Miller, Conley and Helms all have important within the local community. Helms is a current deputy with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, Conley is a member of the West Marion Community Forum and Miller has founded Iron Sharpens Iron, which is a skill-building program for local basketball players across McDowell and other counties. The three were standout athletes at McDowell High School and that skill was a perfect fit for the general theme of the book reading project.

The event kicked off when every kid received a copy of the book. The goal for the student body is to read and complete written activities through the end of the month. For some of the children at the school, the inclusion of parental participation will be important in the students reaching their goals.

Also, physical education teacher Patrick Davidson will do class sessions on various basketball skills through the entire month.

The program will conclude on March 31 with a teachers vs students basketball game as a school-wide celebration. Students who read the book and complete three activities between now and the end of the month will be placed in a drawing for a prize.