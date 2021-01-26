On the list: Vaccine Hotline implements waitlist for vaccine distribution in McDowell

Vaccine supply shortages have changed the way McDowell Emergency Services and the McDowell Health Department will schedule COVID-19 appointments.

As of right now, the Vaccine Hotline will compile a waitlist for those wanting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Those who qualify for the vaccine (currently those 65 years of age and older and health care workers) can call the Vaccine Hotline at 828-803-4552 or visit mcdowellem.com, click the red button and fill out the online form to be placed on the vaccine waitlist, according to a news release.

The Vaccine Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This waitlist is not a first-come, first-served list. All eligible people on the waitlist will be placed into a randomization system where their name will be randomly selected. This will ensure that the waitlist is fair and equitable to everyone.

“This process will be simple for the caller, as we realize that not everyone has access to a computer or internet,” said EMS Deputy Director Adrienne Jones. “We will enter the caller’s information so that they can be contacted as soon as a vaccine is available for them.”