On the list: Vaccine Hotline implements waitlist for vaccine distribution in McDowell

Vaccine supply shortages have changed the way McDowell Emergency Services and the McDowell Health Department will schedule COVID-19 appointments.
As of right now, the Vaccine Hotline will compile a waitlist for those wanting a COVID-19 vaccination.
Those who qualify for the vaccine (currently those 65 years of age and older and health care workers) can call the Vaccine Hotline at 828-803-4552 or visit mcdowellem.com, click the red button and fill out the online form to be placed on the vaccine waitlist, according to a news release.
The Vaccine Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
This waitlist is not a first-come, first-served list. All eligible people on the waitlist will be placed into a randomization system where their name will be randomly selected. This will ensure that the waitlist is fair and equitable to everyone.
“This process will be simple for the caller, as we realize that not everyone has access to a computer or internet,” said EMS Deputy Director Adrienne Jones. “We will enter the caller’s information so that they can be contacted as soon as a vaccine is available for them.”
Individuals currently ineligible for the vaccine will be contacted once they are eligible using the same randomization process.
This waitlist method will better serve the public, since those on the waitlist will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them. This is especially helpful since vaccine supplies are still low across the state.
“The waitlist creates a more efficient and equitable means for patients to be scheduled each week as we understand how many vaccines will be allotted from the state for McDowell County weekly,” said Jones.
Individuals who already have a vaccination appointment will be contacted directly by Vaccine Hotline staff if their appointment needs to be changed for any reason.
McDowell Emergency Services and the McDowell County Health Department thank the public for their continued patience with the vaccination process. Since vaccinations began a month ago, both agencies have administered 2,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the public, according to the news release.