Old Fort Police seek suspect Involved in a gas station incident

The Old Fort Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying an unknown male.

Authorities said this person was involved in an incident at Sunoco gas station located at 570 Batcave Road around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

The male pictured was driving a dark grey Hyundai vehicle. The male was wearing a Wendy's uniform shirt.

If you know the identity of this person, please contact Sgt. Evington with the Old Fort Police department at 828-668-4244 or call the McDowell Communications Center at 652-4000 to reach Evington.