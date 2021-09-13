 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Old Fort Police seek suspect Involved in a gas station incident
0 comments

Old Fort Police seek suspect Involved in a gas station incident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Old Fort Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying an unknown male.

Authorities said this person was involved in an incident at Sunoco gas station located at 570 Batcave Road around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

The male pictured was driving a dark grey Hyundai vehicle. The male was wearing a Wendy's uniform shirt.

If you know the identity of this person, please contact Sgt. Evington with the Old Fort Police department at 828-668-4244 or call the McDowell Communications Center at 652-4000 to reach Evington.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Holes may shrink over time, confirming Hawking's theory

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics