Old Fort Aldermen talk about new footbridges for Mill Creek

The mayor said he has spoken to Ron Sneed, who is attorney for the owner of Holly Ridge Development, about getting water service for the development. Sneed is drawing up a contract between the development’s owner, Dan Reese, and the town on transferring ownership to Old Fort. The aldermen agreed to have the town attorney review the papers before accepting the contract. The town of Old Fort is only required to supply water service to the six residences already in the development, according to town officials.

The aldermen talked about the cost of the garbage collection. The costs are outweighing the revenue for the service. Alderman Jamie Grindstaff made a motion to increase the charges for the commercial garbage collection. The charges for Dumpster collection will be $30 for small, $35 for medium and $40 for a large for each pickup. All commercial garbage collection for businesses without Dumpsters will be $40 a month flat fee. Aldermen Melvin Lytle seconded this motion and it was approved in a 4-1 vote with Alderman Wayne Stafford voting against.

Alderman Andrew Carlton made a motion to charge a flat fee of $20 per pickup load for brush and debris pickup. No pickups will be for tree or debris removal from someone hired to remove or trim trees in town limits. Grindstaff seconded this motion and it was approved in a 4-1 vote with Stafford voting against.

Lytle informed the board that the town’s garbage truck is getting to be unrepairable. It broke down during December and it had to be towed. The garbage compactor is almost 30 years old and the bottom is rusted out. Alderman Jerome Effler made a motion to get bids for a new garbage truck. Alderman Andrew Carlton seconded this motion and it was approved unanimously, according to town officials.