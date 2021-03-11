Old Fort Aldermen take action to help town become a trail destination

G5 Trail Collective has raised $150,000 for planning, design, permitting and flagging. The project will be ready to start in October of this year. The project needs an additional $50,000 for additional permitting due to an addition of 17 miles of trail. Johnson asked the town of Old Fort to give $21,000 toward the project. McDougald asked McDowell County officials if they can give $21,000 also. A handout was given to the board to show the new Old Fort Trail Project. After some discussion, the aldermen told Johnson they were in support of the project but would have to see if the town could give the funding in this year’s budget or split it up with next year’s budget. Mayor Rick Hensley said he would get back with the G5 Trail Collective after the town’s budget has been looked over.