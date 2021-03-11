Old Fort Aldermen take action to help town become a trail destination

The Old Fort Board of Aldermen took action Monday to help the town become a destination for trail enthusiasts and tourists.
The Old Fort Aldermen held their regular meeting for March on Monday at the Town Hall.
During the meeting, town officials heard reports about the continuing effort to make Old Fort a tourist destination for hikers and cycling enthusiasts.
Blair Melton introduced Beth Heile, the new director of the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail. Heile spoke to the board and said she looked forward to working with everyone on the new trails that will be coming to Old Fort, according to town officials.
Melton asked town aldermen if they would like for her to apply for a state grant again for the planned park that will be located on the Hogan property recently purchased by the state. The town did not get awarded any money from the grant application last year. Alderman Wayne Stafford made the motion to give approval to Melton to apply for the state grant up to $400,000. If awarded, it will help with the development and construction of the portion of the Fonta Flora State Trail in Old Fort.
Stafford’s motion passed unanimously.
In addition, Melton asked the board to set a public hearing on Monday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m. for the application of this grant. The board agreed unanimously to hold this hearing.
Melton has been talking with Tim Johnson, senior planner of Destination by Design, to do a professional drawing for the park to submit with the application for the state grant. McDowell County is willing to pay for half the cost of $12,000 if the town of Old Fort will pay the other half. Alderman Andrew Carlton made a motion for the town to pay half the cost of the designs for the planned park. That also was approved unanimously by the board.
In a similar matter, Kim Effler, president of McDowell County Chamber of Commerce, and Tim Johnson, senior planner of Destination by Design, gave a presentation of the Destination McDowell Tourism master plan. They explained how this plan would show the assets of McDowell County and unify all partners with a visual and strategy for the county to grow. They gave the board a handout to show the partners with whom they will be working and how the countywide connections will be helping to grow local communities.
Johnson and Effler also gave a presentation of the G5 Trail Collective. They gave this presentation on behalf of Jason McDougald, who at the same time was giving a similar presentation to the McDowell County Commissioners.
The G5 Trail Collective is a nonprofit partnership focused on the backcountry trails in the five counties that make up the Grandfather Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest. The “G” stands for Grandfather, the “5” is the five counties that make up the district, and the “collective” are the users of the district.
G5 Trail Collective has raised $150,000 for planning, design, permitting and flagging. The project will be ready to start in October of this year. The project needs an additional $50,000 for additional permitting due to an addition of 17 miles of trail. Johnson asked the town of Old Fort to give $21,000 toward the project. McDougald asked McDowell County officials if they can give $21,000 also. A handout was given to the board to show the new Old Fort Trail Project. After some discussion, the aldermen told Johnson they were in support of the project but would have to see if the town could give the funding in this year’s budget or split it up with next year’s budget. Mayor Rick Hensley said he would get back with the G5 Trail Collective after the town’s budget has been looked over.
During the meeting, Brandi Hillman, co-owner of Hillman Beer, gave the Old Fort officials a report of how Hillman Beer – Old Fort has done in the first eight months of operation. The craft brewery and eatery has helped several nonprofit groups with donations from a percentage of the beer sales on designated nights. Hillman wanted to thank everyone for the support and encouragement of their business in Old Fort, according to town officials.
In other business, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen:
• Adopted the resolution to update the Toe River Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan 2021 for McDowell County.
• Heard a request from Lavita Logan and Kim Chambers. They asked for the use of the restrooms and parking lot at the Rockett building for a dedication ceremony on April 17 for the mural on East Main Street. The aldermen unanimously approved the request.
• Agreed to start charging late fees on the unpaid water and sewer bills now that the governor’s executive order to not charge late fees has expired.
• Held a closed session about an economic development matter. No action was taken following the closed session.