Old Fort Aldermen, Marion City Council to hold meetings

Both the Old Fort Board of Aldermen and the Marion City Council will hold their regular meetings this week.

The Old Fort Aldermen will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Town Hall.

The aldermen will consider old and new business. Kim Effler, the new director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, will give a presentation to the board.

The Old Fort Aldermen will also consider making a proclamation about the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution/American Indians Committee.

The Marion City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

The City Council will receive an award from the state for Marion’s water treatment plant. Council will also recognize Steve Bush, who has retired from being the director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce.

Council will hear the presentation of the 2019-2020 city audit report. Jason Seidel, Crystal Sweatt and Debora Workman will speak to council. The Marion Business Association will give a report to city officials.

A public hearing is scheduled about the zoning map changes for College Drive, as part of the Universal project. Another public hearing will take place about the zoning for Barnes Road annexation area.