Old Fort Aldermen, Marion City Council to hold meetings

Both the Old Fort Board of Aldermen and the Marion City Council will hold their regular meetings this week.

The Old Fort Aldermen will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall. They will consider old business and new business. They will a presentation by Carol Avery with the firm of Lowdermilk, Church & Co. about the audit of the town's finances. A closed session is also scheduled.

The Marion City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.

Council will first consider action on the consent agenda. This is a list of routine and non-controversial items that can be approved by one action. However, a council member can ask that any of the items on the consent agenda be removed for a separate discussion.

The consent agenda includes approval of Oct. 6 City Council minutes, consider approval of longevity pay, consider adoption of personnel policy amendment and consider approval of budget ordinance amendments.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council will hear an update on COVID-19. They will next talk about the greenway and consider street requests. They consider approval of purchase of budgeted vehicles

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.