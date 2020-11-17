Old Fort Aldermen approve American Indian heritage proclamation

During the regular meeting this week, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen approved a proclamation declaring November as National American Indian Heritage Month.
The aldermen held their regular meeting for November on Monday at the Town Hall.
During the meeting, they approved a proclamation from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s American Indians Committee. This proclamation recognizes the heritage of Native Americans.
“Whereas, the history and culture of our great nation have been significantly influenced by American Indians and indigenous peoples; and whereas the contributions of American Indians have enhances the freedom, prosperity and greatness of America today; and whereas their customs and traditions are respected and celebrated as part of a rich legacy throughout the United States…” reads part of the proclamation.
Native American Awareness Week began in 1976 and recognition was expanded by Congress and approved by President George H.W. Bush in August 1990 by designating November as National American Indian Heritage Month.
“Whereas in honor of National American Indian Heritage Month, community celebrations as well as numerous cultural, artistic, educational and historical activities have been planned,” reads the proclamation approved by the aldermen.
In other business, Old Fort officials heard a presentation from Kim Effler, the new director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce.
Effective Thursday, Oct. 1, Effler took over the job of executive director of the Chamber. She also lives in Old Fort and is married to Alderman Jerome Effler.
At Monday’s regular meeting, she gave a presentation to the aldermen about her vision for the McDowell Chamber, which merged with the Old Fort Chamber this year. The Chamber’s board of directors and staff spent the beginning of 2020 preparing a five-year strategic plan. It is based upon the Chamber’s four focus areas of member value, economic sustainability, community development and advocacy, according to Effler. Due to COVID-19, the Chamber has had to take a different approach in promoting local businesses.
In addition, the aldermen voted to give $1,000 toward the hiring of a director for the new Fonta Flora State Trail.
When it is fully developed, the Fonta Flora State Trail will extend from Morganton and go all the way to Asheville and it will run around Lake James and go through Marion, Old Fort and Black Mountain. The part of the project for Old Fort would result in the development of the Bud Hogan Memorial Park, to be located behind Davidson’s Fort Historic Park. The town of Old Fort has previously worked with the Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail on the development of a state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant for this section.
Town Clerk Renee Taylor said all of the local governments connected to the Fonta Flora State Trail have been asked to contribute money for the hiring of a director, who would oversee its operation and maintenance. Old Fort’s share came to $1,000.
