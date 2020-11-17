Old Fort Aldermen approve American Indian heritage proclamation

In other business, Old Fort officials heard a presentation from Kim Effler, the new director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce.

Effective Thursday, Oct. 1, Effler took over the job of executive director of the Chamber. She also lives in Old Fort and is married to Alderman Jerome Effler.

At Monday’s regular meeting, she gave a presentation to the aldermen about her vision for the McDowell Chamber, which merged with the Old Fort Chamber this year. The Chamber’s board of directors and staff spent the beginning of 2020 preparing a five-year strategic plan. It is based upon the Chamber’s four focus areas of member value, economic sustainability, community development and advocacy, according to Effler. Due to COVID-19, the Chamber has had to take a different approach in promoting local businesses.

In addition, the aldermen voted to give $1,000 toward the hiring of a director for the new Fonta Flora State Trail.