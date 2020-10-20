Old Fort Aldermen agree to accept symbolic artwork

A symbolic artwork that graces the outside of a Marion business will soon be found in Old Fort as well.
On Monday, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed to accept a replica of the artwork “Light Among Equals.”
In November 2018, The McDowell News reported on the creation of this artwork. It can be found outside the Bantam Chef in Marion. Tony Panou, the owner of Bantam Chef, told The McDowell News in 2018 he had worked on this sign for three years and had put a great deal of thought and reflection into it.
“Light Among Equals” is intended to pay honor to all those who have served in the military, including those dating back to ancient times. It is a timeline for veterans, said Panou in 2018.
The artwork depicts Jesus Christ, the Middle Ages and the Knights Templar. It includes George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, abolitionist Harriett Tubman, Geronimo and the Statue of Liberty. There are symbolic figures representing the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and today’s ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan. The time line also features John F. Kennedy, the Rev. Martin Luther King, the Rev. Billy Graham and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Panou now wants to donate a replica of this artwork to the town of Old Fort and the original will remain at Bantam Chef in Marion. Panou has been trying to display this artwork in other towns, according to Old Fort officials.
During Monday’s meeting, the Old Fort Aldermen agreed to accept the replica of “Light Among Equals.” A location for its display has not yet been determined.
In other business, town officials heard the 2019-2020 audit report from Carol Avery with the accounting firm of Lowermilk Church & Co. The audit report by Avery stated the town’s finances were in good shape. Old Fort was able to cut some expenses during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic when revenue was coming in slow, said Town Clerk and Finance Officer Renee Taylor.
Lastly, the Board of Aldermen held a 15-minute closed session to talk about an economic development matter. No action was taken after the closed session.
