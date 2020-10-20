Old Fort Aldermen agree to accept symbolic artwork

A symbolic artwork that graces the outside of a Marion business will soon be found in Old Fort as well.

On Monday, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed to accept a replica of the artwork “Light Among Equals.”

In November 2018, The McDowell News reported on the creation of this artwork. It can be found outside the Bantam Chef in Marion. Tony Panou, the owner of Bantam Chef, told The McDowell News in 2018 he had worked on this sign for three years and had put a great deal of thought and reflection into it.

“Light Among Equals” is intended to pay honor to all those who have served in the military, including those dating back to ancient times. It is a timeline for veterans, said Panou in 2018.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The artwork depicts Jesus Christ, the Middle Ages and the Knights Templar. It includes George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, abolitionist Harriett Tubman, Geronimo and the Statue of Liberty. There are symbolic figures representing the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and today’s ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan. The time line also features John F. Kennedy, the Rev. Martin Luther King, the Rev. Billy Graham and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.