Old Fort Aldermen agree not to make changes regarding Sunday beer sales

At Monday’s meeting, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed unanimously not to make changes for a 12-month period regarding the sale of beer on Sundays.

During the regular meeting, the Old Fort aldermen again heard about the issue of whether or not to allow the serving of beer on Sundays. Mayor Rick Hensley referred to the matter as “the big bang.”

And like the May 18 meeting, at least 100 people stood outside in the Town Hall’s parking lot holding signs supporting the serving of beer on Sundays.

The entire meeting can be watched on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fS9IWy_u0EI

During the discussion, Alderman Andrew Carlton said he and other town officials campaigned on the position of opposing any sale of alcohol in Old Fort.

“Personally, I don’t agree with alcohol sales period because of my religious beliefs, my moral beliefs and all,” said Alderman Andrew Carlton. “I think we need to let this one go and let it fall back on the state and their rules and regulations.”

Carlton added that the aldermen should not do anything for now about the serving of beer on Sundays and just step away from the controversy. He said this matter should fall back on the state and its Sunday “blue” laws.