Not business as usual: McDowell’s entrepreneurs meet incredible challenges in 2020

Almost a year ago on New Year’s Eve, crowds of people gathered in downtown Marion to ring out the old year of 2019 and welcome the new one of 2020.
On that night, many people were excited about what the new year could bring. Businesses like Mica Town Brewing held Roaring 20s parties and crowds gathered at Refinery 13, Spillway Bridge and The Feisty Goldfish to celebrate the occasion.
Almost everyone, especially the business owners, had no idea what 2020 actually held in store for them. The words “COVID,” “face masks,” “social distancing” and “lockdown” were not yet a part of our everyday vocabulary.
During this past year, McDowell businesses have faced incredible and unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. And for the most part, McDowell’s business community has survived and rose above those challenges.
The year started off like any other with all kinds of special events scheduled throughout 2020 including Marion Comic Con, a St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl, Pioneer Day in Old Fort, Fourth of July celebrations, the WNC Bigfoot Festival, the Mountain Glory Festival, Christmas events and New Year’s Eve celebration. Almost all of these events would be cancelled. Only Marion Comic Con and the St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl would be held. Those took place shortly before COVID-19 became a part of our lives.
By mid-March, business owners found themselves having to restrict the number of customers coming into their premises. Business owners in McDowell County had experienced economic downturns before and managed to survive. But nothing before in the past could have prepared them for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve not seen anything close to this,” said Bruce Brown of Bruce’s Fabulous Foods in March. “We’ve seen recessions. We’ve seen lulls in business. We’ve seen prosperity. This situation is unique but that’s the challenge. To be able stay open and keep your employees working while remaining profitable is the logistical dilemma.”
Bruce’s Fabulous Foods survived the 2008 recession. But like all other similar businesses in North Carolina, Bruce’s had to adapt when the governor ordered all eateries and bars to close for inside dining. At that time, restaurants could still serve food but it had to be take-out, delivery or drive through service. Bruce’s Fabulous Foods and other eateries were able to survive by serving customers through take-out or deliveries.
That same month, the city of Marion installed signs in the downtown showing where patrons can park for 10 minutes to get take-out or curbside service. “The city putting up the signs has been a huge help,” said Brown to The McDowell News in March.
Aaron Mathews of McDowell Local was another downtown restaurant owner who kept his business open through take-out service. He appreciated the support of the city of Marion, customers and fellow business owners alike. Like Brown, he stayed optimistic.
“I think this is a survivable thing,” said Mathews in March. “I really do.”
Later when the restrictions were lessened, restaurants in McDowell started offering more outdoor seating.
Heather Cotton, the city’s Planning and Development director, worked to create a COVID-19 Small Business Resource site, and a Web map with take-out and delivery options in the downtown. The resource page includes links to information on programs that support small businesses, a map of take-out and delivery options in downtown, social media marketing tools, and a collection of information from the N.C. Main Street program.
But other businesses felt the impact of COVID-19. Gov. Roy Cooper announced other establishments in North Carolina would have to close their doors. They included bingo parlors, bowling alleys, indoor exercise facilities (gyms, yoga studios, martial arts facilities, indoor trampoline and rock-climbing facilities), health clubs, indoor pools, live performance venues, movie theaters, skating rinks, spas, sweepstakes lounges, video game arcades, barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, massage therapists and tattoo shops. Grocery stores and restaurants providing takeout and delivery would remain open.
The McDowell Chamber of Commerce created an online resource too for local business owners and compiled important resources and information regarding economic assistance available for small businesses.
Manufacturers respond
Meanwhile, Baxter Healthcare, the largest private employer in McDowell and probably the largest manufacturing plant in western North Carolina, was seeking more workers immediately.
One of McDowell County’s newest and most innovative manufacturers pivoted its production to make protective equipment that will be used by first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Old Fort’s Kitsbow, a leading manufacturer of cycling apparel and accessories, changed its production to make personal protective equipment (PPE) that will be used by first responders. The company started making both reusable masks and face shields for paramedics and health care workers. Chief Executive Officer David Billstrom said to The McDowell News in the spring his company had been making these for just a few days but the word about them spread like wildfire on the Internet and social media. In addition to working as a manufacturer, Billstrom has been a first responder for many years.
“One of our several quirks is that I have been a first responder and EMT for 38 years, since before we wore gloves when treating patients, and have a deep appreciation for PPE,” he said. “So we've been very focused on keeping our team safe, so we can keep working.”
In addition, Kitsbow heard from people who wanted to help and work at the company to meet this urgent demand.
Seeking entertainment
“It is truly a privilege to provide good jobs to the hard-working people in Old Fort that help save lives. Truly to be of service,” said Billstrom in March.
For much of 2020, Marion’s movie theater Hometown Cinemas, along with other theaters in North Carolina, was closed due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. This has severely impacted the movie theater industry in North Carolina and the rest of the United States. Hometown Cinemas was no exception. Bills still have to be paid and the upkeep of the theater is a constant need.
“We’ve made no money since January,” said owner Alvin Kennedy in September. “We need to make some money.”
As a result, Hometown Cinemas Marion tried something creative and different to stay in business. In late September, the theater began showing outdoor movies in a huge inflatable screen. And by the end of this year, Hometown Cinemas was back showing movies inside the theaters.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the state restrictions, many new businesses opened their doors in 2020. They include Dunkin’ Donuts on Sugar Hill Road and Hatchet Haus next door to Tractor’s Supply.
The Larry D. Miller Business Complex in downtown Marion continues to grow and develop. All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds comic book store opened in the complex’s lower level. Marion Hot Wheelz skating rink and the Marion Wing Factory opened on the main level. More businesses, including a steak house, are scheduled to open in the Miller Complex.
Across the street, Taylor Brewing Co. started serving craft beer in the former Laughridge Furniture building.
In Old Fort, Hillman Beer finally opened its new location in a section of the old Parker Hosiery building. The Old Fort Ride House, a part of Kitsbow, also started serving gourmet coffee and fresh foods to outdoor enthusiasts and the general public alike. Old Fort’s second craft brewery, Whaley Brewery, is now under construction and should open in 2021.
Other established businesses moved into bigger and better locations. Flavors on Main relocated to a larger building in downtown Marion and has become more of an old-time general store. Ingenious Coffee Roasters moved to a new and larger storefront on South Main Street. McDowell Local moved up the street to a more spacious location with plans to expand its menu.
In 2020, Fatz Café in Marion closed its doors. But Holly’s Deli took over the building and transformed it into J. Hartman’s restaurant. The Kentucky Fried Chicken on U.S. 70 West also shut down permanently, but that building is now being renovated into a Cook Out. And Boondock’s on U.S. 221 South has moved next door into the former Lloyd’s Steakhouse.
More good news from 2020 was McDowell’s growth in retail sales, which continued to climb despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information from the N.C. Department of Revenue.
The state DOR reported that McDowell County saw a 19.63% increase in August retail sales, which represent July sales, compared to the same month in 2019. The state saw an increase of 7.25% during the same time period, according to a news release.
Through the first two months of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, retail sales in McDowell increased by 23.84%. During that same timeframe, retails sales across the state of North Carolina grew by just 9.96%
These increases were due in large to new retail businesses opening in Marion in recent years, economic development programs and incentives, particularly the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) Program, funded by the Marion Business Association, the city of Marion, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDowell Tourism Development Authority and other agencies.
Between 2005 and 2020, McDowell County’s taxable retail sales grew by 95.2% while North Carolina’s taxable retail sales increased by 57.3%. This means that McDowell’s retail sales have been considerably higher than the state’s over the last 15 years.
This continued growth, despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus, could be attributed to the continued efforts of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce and other agencies that work to promote the Shop Local campaign, which encourages Marion and McDowell County residents to support local business.
In addition, the county’s employment rate has been below the state average while surrounding counties like Buncombe have reported record high levels of unemployment.
Sadly, some local businesses did not survive the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, Refinery 13 taproom, Marion’s craft beer pioneer and the MBA’s 2018 Small Business of the Year, announced earlier this month that it would close its doors for good by end of 2020.
“Many people have told me that we sparked the growth of Marion, and I always reply that maybe we were just in the right place at the right time,” reads a Facebook post from Refinery. “Either way I’m just so thankful and proud of the way we ran our business and the friends we made along the way. My goal was always to make everyone who entered feel welcome, seen and appreciated. Many of you became family, and closing our doors will never change that.”
Other downtown businesses still remain closed for now.
Throughout this year, the Marion Business Association and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce have worked to help local entrepreneurs try to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Marion businesses were set to have a record year for 2020,” said MBA Director Freddie Killough to The McDowell News. “Marion Business Association was preparing to implement a new comprehensive marketing plan with a bold and broad outreach to promote Marion's diverse business community. Then in mid-March everyone had to step back and rewrite the business plan.”
Marion business owners were creative in finding new ways to serve their customers. Restaurants shifted focus to take-out dining and the city of Marion provided designated parking spaces for take-out orders.
“As restrictions eased and limited dining was allowed, restaurants owners offered new and improved outdoor dining options,” said Killough. “The city of Marion, MBA and MEDA offered outdoor enhancement grants. Many restaurants and retailers upgraded outdoor seating and lighting. Everyone adapted their business model to continue to be able to serve their customer's needs with reduced in store capacity and restricted hours of operation.”
The MBA, the city and the Chamber of Commerce offered one-on-one counseling and virtual conferences to advise local businesses of grant opportunities. Many businesses took advantage of EDLE and PPP grants. The MBA and the Chamber checked in regularly with businesses to offer assistance. The MBA adjusted its marketing plan and focused on a safe and friendly business community, said Killough.
“One of the topics that is addressed in the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) class is that business plans are never finished and they have to be adapted to new consumer trends,” she added. “Unexpectedly the COVID pandemic created new consumer trends.”
A basic GEM principle is that the only agile business owner will survive by learning and adopting new business practices. Unfortunately, no matter how many new business practices that are implemented, some businesses opt out.
There are several factors to consider. The owner may not have enough cash reserves to continue to ride out the loss of sales revenue. The business may not have enough in-store traffic and needs to shift to additional online sales. Some business owners are ready to retire or to go another direction or another job or profession. And state restrictions have not allowed some businesses to reopen.
“Even with the businesses that make the difficult decision not to continue, there have been several new businesses that have opened and are thriving,” said Killough to The McDowell News. “But all businesses have had to be agile and pivot their business model to meet the changed consumer trends. The consumer has many options and these trends will last into the next 12 to 18 months. The successful businesses will adapt and adjust their business model to meet these trends.”
During 2020, Kim Effler became the new executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. She took over from Steve Bush, who retired from the Chamber to open Marion Hot Wheelz.
“2020 has not been easy,” said Effler to The McDowell News. “It has challenged so much of the way we live our lives and operate our businesses. It has also shined a bright light in our community -- a community quick to partner and proactively work through challenges together. I am inspired at the creativity our McDowell businesses have shown during this year. Many of our businesses have had to rethink ‘business as usual’ and create new and innovative ways to operate. I admire their resilience and determination to stay open and keep our community safe. This work isn't easy, but it has strengthened our community, the place we call home.”