North Cove hosts Collegiate Disc Golf championship

The biggest title in professional golf is up for grabs in Augusta this weekend, but a course in North Cove is hosting a championship of its own.

The College Disc Golf National Championship is taking place at the North Cove Disc Golf and Social Club (formerly Linville Falls Golf Club). The event began on Thursday, continues today and finishes up at the club on Saturday. It features more than 200 disc golfers from schools across the country.

The event, with championships awarded to both men’s and women’s teams, was the first major championship of the season for the Professional Disc Golf Association. Spectators weren’t allowed at the event because of COVID-19.

Disc Golf is similar to traditional golf, but players use flying discs -- most know them by the trademarked Frisbee name -- instead of club and golf balls. The object of the game is to finish each hole using the fewest throws.

Among the schools competing were nationally ranked Clemson, N.C. State, Liberty University, Arizona State and Ferris State.

The College Disc Golf season was canceled last fall because of the pandemic, and the start of this season was delayed until the spring.