North Cove hosts Collegiate Disc Golf championship
North Cove hosts Collegiate Disc Golf championship

040921-mmn-nws-discgolf-p2.jpg

The course in North Cove offers these college athletes playing for a national championship some amazing views.

 SUBMITTED

The biggest title in professional golf is up for grabs in Augusta this weekend, but a course in North Cove is hosting a championship of its own.

The College Disc Golf National Championship is taking place at the North Cove Disc Golf and Social Club (formerly Linville Falls Golf Club). The event began on Wednesday, continues today and finishes up at the club on Saturday. It features more than 200 disc golfers from schools across the country.

The event, with championships awarded to both men’s and women’s teams, was the first major championship of the season for the Professional Disc Golf Association. Spectators weren’t allowed at the event because of COVID-19.

Disc Golf is similar to traditional golf, but players use flying discs -- most know them by the trademarked Frisbee name -- instead of club and golf balls. The object of the game is to finish each hole using the fewest throws.

Among the schools competing were nationally ranked Clemson, N.C. State, Liberty University, Arizona State and Ferris State.

The College Disc Golf season was canceled last fall because of the pandemic, and the start of this season was delayed until the spring.

040921-mmn-nws-discgolf-p1.jpg

Pictured is the University of South Alabama disk golf team after round one at the North Cove Social Club. The college Disk Golf National Championship is now underway through Saturday in North Cove. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators are not allowed.

Typically, teams must qualify for the national championship in a series of regional tournament, but that qualification was waived this year due to the effects of COVID-19.

Teams are generally comprised of four players, but that number was reduced to two this season. Doubles play this season will utilize both captain’s choice and best disc formats.

The National Collegiate Disc Golf Union was founded in 2007, and has grown to include College Disc Golf, according to the group’s website. The national championship tournament began in 2007.

040921-mmn-nws-discgolf-p3.jpg

An example of a disc golf basket.

Tournament partners included: North Cove Disc Golf and Social Club, Innova Disc Golf, McDowell County Tourism Authority, Educational Disc Golf Experience, U.S. Disc Golf, Professional Disc Golf Association, Disc Golf United and Blue Ridge Traveler.

For more information about the sport, visit the CDGC website at collegediscgolf.com. There you can get updates on the championship at North Cove.

