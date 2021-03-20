No new additional COVID-19 cases reported in McDowell as of Friday

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday no new additional COVID-19 positive cases found in McDowell, a rarity since the pandemic began a year ago.
The latest report means the total number of positive cases in McDowell remains at 4,851 as of Friday. There had been 41,557 tests conducted, 36,647 negative results and 59 tests were pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 61 individuals in quarantine, 4,714 out of quarantine and 76 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 8.1%, according to a news release.
The latest report also shows a decreasing number of local residents testing positive in one week. On Friday, March 12, the county reported 4,813 positive cases. That means McDowell had 38 more positive cases in one week, which is less than before.
Important COVID-19 testing update: Beginning the week of Monday, March 22, the McDowell County Health Department will reduce testing to once per week, on Mondays only, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. This is due to decreasing demand for COVID-19 testing, according to the news release.
Vaccine supplies continue to be limited across the state. Health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, people who are 65 and older and frontline essential workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at (828) 803-4552, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 9,385
• Second doses: 6,760
• Total doses administered: 16,145
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, March 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.