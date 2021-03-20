No new additional COVID-19 cases reported in McDowell as of Friday

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday no new additional COVID-19 positive cases found in McDowell, a rarity since the pandemic began a year ago.

The latest report means the total number of positive cases in McDowell remains at 4,851 as of Friday. There had been 41,557 tests conducted, 36,647 negative results and 59 tests were pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 61 individuals in quarantine, 4,714 out of quarantine and 76 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 8.1%, according to a news release.

The latest report also shows a decreasing number of local residents testing positive in one week. On Friday, March 12, the county reported 4,813 positive cases. That means McDowell had 38 more positive cases in one week, which is less than before.

Important COVID-19 testing update: Beginning the week of Monday, March 22, the McDowell County Health Department will reduce testing to once per week, on Mondays only, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. This is due to decreasing demand for COVID-19 testing, according to the news release.