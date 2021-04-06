New study ranks McDowell low for small business

A new study from SmartAsset ranks the counties in North Carolina and the rest of the nation to find out where small businesses are most prominent and thriving.
According to the new study, McDowell County ranks at No. 85 out of the 100 counties in North Carolina and at No. 2,343 out of more than 3,000 counties in the United States.
Headquartered in New York City, SmartAsset is a financial technology company that helps people make smart financial decisions. The company publishes data-driven content, topical guides, reviews, personalized calculators and educational tools to help people navigate important financial decisions, according to online sources.
SmartAsset’s new study uses data from the Internal Revenue Service to find the places in the United States where small businesses are most prominent. The study examines data from counties across the country to find the places with the most small business owners and the most small business income. The index value for these counties is based on how well they perform in each category, according to a news release.
To determine which places are the best for small businesses, SmartAsset considered three factors: the proportion of people in a county with small business income, how much business income those people reported and the amount of tax a potential resident must pay on their income, according to SmartAsset’s Website.
“To determine how attractive a region is for small business owners, we compared the number of tax returns that report small business income compared to the total tax-filing population of the region,” reads the Website. “Next, we compared the total amount of small business income to the overall amount of income reported in each region.
“Small businesses are typically incorporated as pass-through entities, meaning that the business owners pay income taxes on the company profits rather than the company itself paying income tax. Because of this, income taxes can play a major role in determining the financial success of a given small business. To determine income tax burdens across counties, we used the national median household income. We then applied relevant deductions and exemptions before calculating federal, state and local income taxes for each location.”
These three factors were then indexed and equally weighted to yield SmartAsset’s small business index. Places with the highest small business index are the places which ranked the highest in the study.
McDowell had 18.09% for small business returns and 4.28% for small business income.
Under this study, the top 10 counties in North Carolina for small businesses are: Dare, Hyde, Watauga, Orange, New Hanover, Buncombe, Carteret, Macon, Transylvania and Avery.
According to the study, these are the top performing counties for small businesses in the western North Carolina area:
• Buncombe County: No. 6 in North Carolina; No. 891 in the U.S., out of more than 3,000 counties
• Macon County: No. 8 in North Carolina; No. 926 in the U.S.
• Transylvania County: No. 9 in North Carolina; No. 959 in the U.S.
• Avery County: No. 10 in North Carolina; No. 975 in the U.S.
Other surrounding counties ranked higher than McDowell. They are:
• Yancey County: No. 25 in North Carolina; No. 1,382 in the U.S.
• Mitchell County: No. 40 in North Carolina; No. 1,669 in the U.S.
• Burke County: No. 77 in North Carolina; No. 2,244 in the U.S.
• Rutherford County: No. 70 in North Carolina; No. 2,073 in the U.S.
For a closer look at the best places for small businesses, check out the full study, methodology and interactive map here: https://smartasset.com/checking-account/savings-calculator#northcarolina
The McDowell News reached out to local leaders regarding the relatively low ranking for McDowell in this study.
City Manager Bob Boyette said he doesn’t quite understand the methodology behind this study He added it appears that the number of small business owners and the amount of small business income in a county contribute towards this ranking.
“The city and likely all of our economic development partners as well, including McDowell County, the town of Old Fort, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, the Marion Business Association and McDowell Economic Development Association, consider the county, city and town great places for small businesses,” said Boyette to The McDowell News. “We have had many new small businesses open in Marion, Old Fort and throughout the county in recent years, even during the pandemic, with retail sales growing faster than the state average in the past year and in most recent years, which is evidence that we have a very positive and an improving economic climate for small business.”
Boyette added it is interesting that most of the counties in the western North Carolina region with a traditional manufacturing economy, including McDowell (ranked 85th), Burke (ranked 77th), Rutherford (ranked 70th), Cleveland (ranked 81st) and Gaston (ranked 73rd) were all ranked 70th or below in this study. He said that may indicate that the methodology doesn’t favor manufacturing-based economies.
Likewise, Kim Effler, executive director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, said she questions the methods used in this study. She said McDowell should be ranked a lot higher.
“McDowell County is a desirable place for small businesses,” said Effler to The McDowell News. “Economic challenges are generally magnified in small communities, but McDowell County has worked hard together to create a healthy business community. To determine how attractive a region is based on IRS tax calculations is absurd. The high quality of life and collaborative partnerships create a strong sense of worth for our small business owners. We saw this strength and resiliency in our business community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our community is much more attractive than this disappointing study reveals.”