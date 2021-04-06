New study ranks McDowell low for small business

A new study from SmartAsset ranks the counties in North Carolina and the rest of the nation to find out where small businesses are most prominent and thriving.

According to the new study, McDowell County ranks at No. 85 out of the 100 counties in North Carolina and at No. 2,343 out of more than 3,000 counties in the United States.

Headquartered in New York City, SmartAsset is a financial technology company that helps people make smart financial decisions. The company publishes data-driven content, topical guides, reviews, personalized calculators and educational tools to help people navigate important financial decisions, according to online sources.

SmartAsset’s new study uses data from the Internal Revenue Service to find the places in the United States where small businesses are most prominent. The study examines data from counties across the country to find the places with the most small business owners and the most small business income. The index value for these counties is based on how well they perform in each category, according to a news release.