New McDowell County Commissioner: We need to wear masks to fight COVID-19

“We need to set an example,” he said at the meeting. “We need to tell people to wear a mask.”

Ellis said the board should consider taking action to enforce the wearing of masks in an attempt to bring McDowell’s numbers down.

“Due to the 26%-plus positivity rate and with our rate being so aggressive, it is my recommendation to strongly encourage all county employees to wear a mask inside, socially distance, and wash hands,” he said to The McDowell News on Tuesday. “It is my concern for my elderly neighbors, my parents and some friends that have health issues we as a county cannot take this lightly.

“McDowell County is better than this type of behavior. I am hoping that businesses in the county are requiring mask to be worn inside and social distancing happen as much as possible to help us protect the sick and the elderly. I am wanting to see a decrease in our positivity rate in the next couple of weeks or we as commissioners will need to take action.”

This week, the vaccines for COVID are being distributed in McDowell County for people who are 75 and older as well as for frontline health care workers. Kehler said Monday that 1,711 residents have made appointments at the vaccine call center.