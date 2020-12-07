New McDowell commissioners, Register of Deeds take the oath

Monday morning, the two new McDowell County Commissioners and the new Register of Deeds were sworn in at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.

Chris Allison and Patrick Ellis, both Republicans, took the oaths as the new county commissioners. Notary Public Karen Lee administered the oath to Allison for his first four-year term. His wife, Savannah Allison, and their children held the Bible.

Clerk to the Board Cheryl Mitchell administered the oath to Ellis for his first four-year term. His wife, Lisa Daniels Ellis, held the Bible.

Clerk of Superior Court Melissa Adams administered the oath to Lydia Tilley Effler as the new Register of Deeds. Effler’s husband, Chet Effler, and daughters, Maggie and Brenan, held the Bible.

Effler next swore in her new staff: Lena Baker, Savannah Allison, Lynn Byrd and Brooke Mann.

In addition, Mitchell administered the oath to Beverly Foster as a Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor. Daniel Rowe held the Bible.