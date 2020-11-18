New MAMA helicopter visits Mission Hospital McDowell

It is able to safely land in the same size area as the current MAMA aircraft and has a 31% larger patient care area.

The new helicopter can accommodate two patients but typically it would take just one. It also had a 15% increase in transport range. It has a cruising speed of 145 miles per hour.

“We only have it set up for one patient,” said Grindstaff. “We can transport from Asheville to Duke University. We have extended the range that we can go out pick up a patient and come back to Mission Hospital.”

The crew for the new MAMA helicopter consists of the pilot, a nurse and a paramedic or a respiratory therapist depending on the patient.

As with other MAMA aircraft, the EC-145e is night vision goggle certified and single-pilot instrument flight rules certified. It is a twin-engine aircraft.

“Weather is always a factor but it won’t be as much of a factor because you have more fuel and it has more sophisticated instruments,” said Grindstaff.

He added the recent acquisition of Mission Health by HCA made getting this new aircraft possible. It also means more lives will be saved.