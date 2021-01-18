New exhibit opens at Mountain Gateway Museum

The first women to arrive in America brought their knowledge of needleworking and textile production with them. Both European and African women were accomplished sewers and weavers. Applique, patchwork and embroidery weren’t new to them, either. Still, the first bedcoverings to arrive in the America colonies in the 17th century were imported, not homemade.

However, armed with the knowledge of cloth production, colonial American women quickly engaged in the processes of spinning and weaving. Almost every family possessed a small, four-harness loom either brought from Europe or made in America of hand-hewn logs. One of the early forms of weaving was coverlets. Another form was blankets. The primary purpose of both types of textiles was warmth.

Quilts also were made to provide warmth in drafty colonial cabins and houses. With large families typical of that time, every household had a half-dozen or more beds, each requiring four to eight quilts. Thus, needlework was an ever-present part of daily life for women and girls. Quilting bees became popular events because they allowed women to gather, socialize and work together on a quilt, all at the same time.