New exhibit opens at Mountain Gateway Museum

On cold winter nights, it’s comforting to curl up under grandma’s handmade quilt or hand-woven coverlet. These heirloom bedcoverings keep us warm. They also keep our memories alive.
The Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center in Old Fort invites visitors to discover the memorable stories embedded in the vintage textiles on display in its new exhibit, “Uncovered: Airing the Stories of Heirloom Bedcoverings,” according to a news release.
The exhibit opened Tuesday and will run through Memorial Day weekend at the museum, located at 24 Water St. in Old Fort. Admission is free.
“Uncovered” features a small sampling of quilts, coverlets and bedspreads made by western North Carolina women and used by their families within the past two centuries. It also explores how the colors, fabrics, patterns and needlework in these textiles offer hints about their makers and the times and communities in which they were created.
The terms “quilts,” “coverlets,” “counterpanes” and “blankets” have been used for centuries to describe the outer coverings on beds. A fully dressed bedstead was a valuable possession. It was a status symbol that often provided a colorful element in the bed chamber. These outer coverings also were the most likely objects to survive, perhaps because of their decorative qualities and sentimental value for their makers, according to the news release.
The first women to arrive in America brought their knowledge of needleworking and textile production with them. Both European and African women were accomplished sewers and weavers. Applique, patchwork and embroidery weren’t new to them, either. Still, the first bedcoverings to arrive in the America colonies in the 17th century were imported, not homemade.
However, armed with the knowledge of cloth production, colonial American women quickly engaged in the processes of spinning and weaving. Almost every family possessed a small, four-harness loom either brought from Europe or made in America of hand-hewn logs. One of the early forms of weaving was coverlets. Another form was blankets. The primary purpose of both types of textiles was warmth.
Quilts also were made to provide warmth in drafty colonial cabins and houses. With large families typical of that time, every household had a half-dozen or more beds, each requiring four to eight quilts. Thus, needlework was an ever-present part of daily life for women and girls. Quilting bees became popular events because they allowed women to gather, socialize and work together on a quilt, all at the same time.
But not all bedcoverings were intended to provide warmth. Some were crafted simply as decorative top spreads or as lightweight coverlets for use in summer. During the first half of the 1800s, thin, decorative top covers called counterpanes were especially popular. Similarly, brightly colored yo-yo quilts — which, technically, weren’t quilts at all — became the rage in American bedcoverings during the 1930s.
Look closely at the vintage quilts, coverlets, and bedspreads in “Uncovered.” The richness and variety of these bedcoverings offer insight into the lives, talents, imaginations and ingenuity of western North Carolina’s women. For many of them, wielding a needle or weaving on a loom was one of the few outlets for creativity they had. These examples of their work, passed down through generations, constitute an invaluable record, not only of their artistry and skills, but also their memories.
Learn more about bedcoverings by visiting the “Uncovered” exhibit. Mountain Gateway Museum is open year-round but is now operating on reduced hours because of restrictions imposed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Current hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, contact RoAnn Bishop at 828-668-9259 or roann.bishop@ncdcr.gov.