New cancer care center opens in Marion

“It takes a lot of financial and emotional stress off the patients,” he said. “It’s a blessing to work in a community like McDowell. We want our patients to know they come first.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have their temperatures taken and go through the necessary procedures with the staff for the safety of everyone concerned.

Palmeri said one of the things he and his colleagues are working on is providing treatment from clinical trials. These are new and innovative ways of caring for cancer patients. While there is no guarantee that these trials will be successful, they have been proven to be some of the most effective ways to help patients who are facing this dreadful disease.

“The area of cancer treatment is growing and developing rapidly,” he said to The McDowell News. “New drugs to treat cancer are coming out at breakneck speed.”

Messino Cancer Centers are not affiliated with a hospital or a health care system. “Messino Cancer Centers is now part of the American Oncology Network, our focus is to help preserve and protect the sustainability of community oncology so patients have high quality cancer care close to where they live,” said Lori Kagan, spokeswoman for the American Oncology Network.

