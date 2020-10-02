NEW BUSINESS: Adventure gear manufacturer to invest $1 million in Old Fort

“There’s other companies looking at this with the same thought process,” said Abernathy to The McDowell News. “You’ve got a lot of momentum. That’s what causes future activity to come to you.”

“The Board of Commissioners is very excited with a new company coming to Old Fort," said Commission Chairman David Walker to The McDowell News. “We think it’s a perfect fit for what’s going on with Old Fort. We feel this will be another diverse job opportunity for the people of McDowell County. We are glad to partner with the state of North Carolina, McDowell Economic Development and the town of Old Fort.”

“Innovation drives companies of all sizes and industry segments to North Carolina,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “Triple Aught Design is the newest addition to our state’s impressive list of growing manufacturers, and we welcome the energy, values and vision that has led to their success.”