NEW BUSINESS: Adventure gear manufacturer to invest $1 million in Old Fort

Triple Aught Design, a San Francisco-based adventure gear company, will create 70 new jobs in McDowell County and invest $1 million to build and operate a cutting-edge apparel and gear production facility and experience center in Old Fort.
On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that this California company plans to expand its operations into North Carolina.
“Today, the second largest industry in our state, manufacturing, is continuing to grow with Triple Aught choosing North Carolina for their East Coast operations,” said Cooper in a news release. “Companies like Triple Aught Design are drawn to our strong manufacturing workforce and premier quality of life to support their company’s growth.”
An employee-owned company, Triple Aught Design designs, engineers, produces and retails high-quality adventure apparel and equipment. Founded in 2010, the San Francisco-based manufacturer sells its products directly to consumers online, in its flagship retail store and with a select group of international retailers, according to the news release.
Triple Aught Design will set up shop in a section of the Parker Hosiery building in Old Fort. It will operate alongside Kitsbow, Hillman Beer, the Arrowhead Gallery and the Old Fort Ride House.
In addition to manufacturing, Triple Aught also plans to open a new retail shop and community gathering space adjacent to the factory.
“We considered locations across the entire U.S., and are thrilled to have found a perfect location in Old Fort,” said Brett Eisenberg, CEO of Triple Aught Design. “Western North Carolina's talented manufacturing base, proximity to our key textile partners, and inspiring wilderness areas make it an ideal location for our East Coast expansion.”
In August, the McDowell County Commissioners approved incentives to help recruit Triple Aught Design to Old Fort. At the August meeting, Chuck Abernathy, executive director of the McDowell Economic Development Association (MEDA), said the company makes products aimed at outdoor enthusiasts and the military such as backpacks, wristbands and hiking accessories.
“The company produces a very exciting line of products that will compliment recent activity in the outdoor manufacturing related area,” said Abernathy in August. “The dynamics of what’s going on with Kitsbow and this project are quite significant.”
Triple Aught Design plans to do some renovations within a section of the Parker Hosiery building and a retail store will open on the ground level.
In little more than a year, Old Fort has grown its economy and starting to transform its downtown area with new manufacturing, craft breweries and restaurants.
On Friday after the governor’s announcement, Abernathy said Old Fort’s momentum is building.
“There’s other companies looking at this with the same thought process,” said Abernathy to The McDowell News. “You’ve got a lot of momentum. That’s what causes future activity to come to you.”
“The Board of Commissioners is very excited with a new company coming to Old Fort," said Commission Chairman David Walker to The McDowell News. “We think it’s a perfect fit for what’s going on with Old Fort. We feel this will be another diverse job opportunity for the people of McDowell County. We are glad to partner with the state of North Carolina, McDowell Economic Development and the town of Old Fort.”
“Innovation drives companies of all sizes and industry segments to North Carolina,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “Triple Aught Design is the newest addition to our state’s impressive list of growing manufacturers, and we welcome the energy, values and vision that has led to their success.”
The N.C. Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Triple Aught Design’s decision establish its first manufacturing facility in North Carolina. The new positions include designers, sewing operators, retail staff, operations and administrative personnel. Salaries for the new jobs will vary by position, but the average annual wage will exceed McDowell County’s overall average annual wage of $36,753 and create a payroll impact of more than $2.5 million per year, according to the news release.
The company will begin accepting applications on its Web site at TripleAughtDesign.com.
A performance-based grant of $210,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help Triple Aught Design’s expansion to North Carolina become a reality. The One N.C. Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.
Earlier this week, the governor proclaimed this week North Carolina Manufacturing Week. With more than 475,000 manufacturing employees across the state, North Carolina has the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast and ninth largest in the nation. At $100.1 billion, manufacturing accounts for 17% of North Carolina’s economic output. Manufacturing Week also celebrated an additional 339 manufacturing jobs with announcements in Beaufort County on Tuesday and 300 jobs in Rockingham County on Wednesday.
In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina Community College System, McDowell Technical Community College, McDowell County, McDowell Economic Development Association Inc., and the town of Old Fort, according to the news release.
