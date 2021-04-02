New Amtrak proposal shows passenger rail service to WNC

“Absolutely, I am very excited about that prospect,” said Little to The McDowell News. “I have been working with a group of very dedicated people. For many years, we’ve been advocating a return of passenger service to western North Carolina. It just makes good sense. It will help cut down on traffic congestion. It will help cut down on pollution. It will help cut down on the ever expanding number of lanes in interstate highways that never seem to be enough and always get clogged up within a couple of years after they are expanded. There’s nothing but positives about the prospect of having passenger service coming back to Asheville. It will be a huge boost for the economy of Marion and for all of western North Carolina. I am delighted and really excited about it.”