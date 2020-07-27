Neighbors helping neighbors: Gateway partners with Food Hub to help the hungry

It is when we are faced with hard times that we become aware of community and its impact. Thank you, McDowell community, for your donations and support of The Food Hub. You are the reason The Food Hub is able to thrive and serve during this uncertain time. With your dollars and your advocacy, our community has been able to overcome and accomplish amazing things.
Since 2019, the Food Hub has worked to fight hunger in McDowell County by providing food and assistance to those that need it most. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of individuals in McDowell County needing assistance or food has increased drastically.
When the foothills began to feel the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, Gateway Wellness became active in supporting the food effort by providing funds to service those with food insecurity through emergency food support. According to Heather Edwards, Food Hub director, Gateway reached out and said, “We are interested in supporting the community and making sure food needs are met, can the Food Hub be that location?” Without a doubt, the Food Hub said yes.
The Gateway Wellness Foundation partnered with the Food Hub to provide centrally sourced food to the pantries in our local counties, ensuring there are no inflated prices because of pantries competing for food. Food is then distributed to food pantries that ensure food gets to those who truly need it most. In order to guarantee those who need food most are able to get it, the Food Hub is now doing distribution at five different sites each week.
Gateway also announced it would match every dollar donated to the Foothills Food Hub. According to the Foundation, a $25 donation feeds a family for a week. So far, $80,000 has been donated and Gateway continues to match those donations. Since then, Gateway has helped to feed 500 to 700 households a week. “Without Gateway, that wouldn’t be happening,” said Edwards.
Since the shutdown in March, the Food Hub has seen a 300% increase in food assistance requests, which is over 175,000 pounds of food to families, seniors and children in McDowell County. In times of great need during the month of April, the Food Hub served over 1,000 households each week. Edwards expects the average of households being served over the next few weeks will be around 625 households per week.
Donations are what help keep the Hub afloat. Since April 1, the Food Hub has been able to serve 8,204 households. But it is the donations and generosity of our community that make this possible. With the community's donations and Gateway’s match of each dollar donated, the total is just over $160,000 to date. Although donations have slowed some since April, Edwards has been humbled by the support from the McDowell community and how individuals have come together to help our neighbors.
“In April, Manna didn’t have the food needed and the Food Hub had limits on what they could buy,” said Edwards. ”We had to go to outlets in different counties but it was those donations that got us through during that hard time. Churches, community groups, it was downright overwhelming. I was so grateful and humbled by this outpouring of community that came in during that time period. That’s what got us through April, we wouldn’t have had enough food if not for those donations.”
Edwards wants community members to know that volunteers who care about the community mostly run the Food Hub. “It’s our community’s food hub and we recognize we wouldn’t be here without our community,” shared Edwards. “And we appreciate Gateway, we couldn’t do this without them.”
The Gateway Wellness Foundation has been working behind the scenes to support the Food Hub during the COVID-19 crisis since the beginning. During their first round of grant cycle funding, Gateway awarded the Food Hub funds for the planned infrastructure to support cool and cold storage as well as infrastructure to support the planned Food Hub new pantry area.
The Foothills Food Hub addresses food security and public health in McDowell County. Described as a logistics hub, the Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components with facilities that will include: food pantry, storage and packing, a farm fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution, a teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes as well as a commercial kitchen for meal preparation. The Foothills Food Hub strives to provide food access and emergency food to those that need it most, strengthening the existing Food Systems in our region while supporting local farmer/agricultural relationships with other organizations in the region.
The Gateway Wellness Foundation partners with local non-profit agencies to improve the health and wellbeing of residents in Burke, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties. Its mission is centered on helping those local communities through intentional partnerships and collaboration, particularly in the areas of affordable housing, food insecurity, access to health and early childhood development.
