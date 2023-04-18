ASHEVILLE — The largest series of infrastructure projects in western North Carolina in decades will need a wide variety of contractors, businesses and vendors to perform the necessary operations.

The N.C Department of Transportation is hosting an event from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, April 24 at the Crown Plaza Hotel, 1 Resort Drive in Asheville. The forum will be tailored to contractors, suppliers and Construction Engineering Inspector firms desiring business for projects associated with the upcoming Interstate 26 Connector.

The industry forum will include presentations from NCDOT staff on the scope, schedule and challenges of the multiple I-26 Connector projects and the opportunities available for our industry partners.

A portion of the forum will be dedicated to Disadvantaged Business Enterprise outreach, including presentations by the Office of Civil Rights and networking opportunities for prime contractors and DBE firms.

The first contract associated with the I-26 Connector is scheduled to be let in October. The first noticeable construction activities are scheduled to start in the spring of 2024 near the I-26/I-40 interchange.

Contact Division 13 Construction Engineer Nathan Moneyham at nsmoneyham@ncdot.gov or 828-250-3000 for additional information about the forum.