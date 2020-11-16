MTCC announces appointments for key posts

SACS is the abbreviation for Southern Association for Colleges and Schools, the body through which the college is accredited, specifically in the Associations Commission on Colleges.

The QEP is a multi-year plan designated by the acronym “ROARR,” which stands for Recruitment, Orientation, Advising, Retention and Referral, the five elements of the plan. In simplified terms, the QEP seeks to enhance the college’s efforts to bring students to the college, help them stay in school and be successful, and help refer them for appropriate placement when they have completed their individual programs, according to the news release.

The college’s liaisons at each of the high school and early college programs, as well as the NC Career Coaches, will each play roles in implementing smaller parts of the plan, as will a variety of other individuals.

“Ultimately, the strategies in this plan will be the focus for all of our faculty and staff for the next few years,” Cross continued. “We are confident that we will see growth in student success that we will build on from year-to-year.”