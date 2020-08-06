Mountain Glory Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

For the first time in more than 36 years, Marion won’t have a Mountain Glory Festival.
On Thursday, the Marion Business Association announced that due to COVID-19 the 2020 Mountain Glory Festival is cancelled.
“We look forward to seeing you October 9, 2021,” reads the news release.
MBA Director Freddie Killough said this year would have been the 37th Mountain Glory Festival. But like so many other special events, it won’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t think anybody is surprised it is cancelled,” said Killough.
The Mountain Glory Festival has been held on the second Saturday in October every year since the early 1980s. For many years, it was the biggest event in downtown Marion.
In addition, the WNC Bigfoot Festival, which grew to be bigger than even Mountain Glory, is cancelled for 2020.
Likewise, the second Brews, Blues & BBQ Festival that was scheduled for Sept. 5 is cancelled. The N.C. State Bluegrass Festival at Tom Johnson Camping World that was scheduled for Aug. 13 through 15 won’t happen this year. Organizers of these events they were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors cancelled the 61st annual North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival in Spruce Pine. Black Mountain’s Sourwood Festival, which would have taken place this weekend, is also called off for 2020.
Other similar events in the Foothills region won’t take place in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Historic Morganton Festival, usually held in mid-September, is cancelled for this year. The Waldensian Festival in Valdese is cancelled for 2020 and it has been held there for 44 years.
