Mountain Gateway Museum Farmers’ Market announces new hours

Beginning Thursday, the Mountain Gateway Museum Farmers’ Market in Old Fort will have new hours.
The market will operate from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday, rain or shine, on the grounds of the Mountain Gateway Museum, 24 Water St., in Old Fort. Set-up time for vendors will begin at 2 p.m. These hours will remain in effect for the remainder of the season, which ends Oct. 1. However, the museum itself will remain closed to the public until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Both vendors and visitors to the market will be asked to abide by state health-safety guidelines and observe the “3 W’s”: wear face coverings, wash or sanitize your hands often, and wait 6 feet apart in line.
The museum Farmers’ Market offers fresh, locally grown farm produce, meats, flowers, plants, and honey, as well as some craft items, including quilts, aprons, pillows and face masks. All spaces are free for local farmers. Vendors can choose to sell from the tailgate of a vehicle, under a 12-foot by 12-foot tent (provided by the vendor), or on the porch of one of the museum’s two late-1800s log cabins. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but last year’s founding members of the market will retain their same spaces. Vendors need to provide their own tables and chairs and make their own sales transactions, according to the news release.
Farmers must register with the museum in advance to participate. Registration forms are available on the museum’s website at www.mgmnc.org and at the museum on market days. All vendors will be required to sign a simple contract to ensure maximum attendance, as well as adherence to all rules and regulations, including those set by the McDowell County Health Department, the N.C. Department of Agriculture, and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Because Mountain Gateway Museum is currently closed, no public restrooms will be available until after the museum reopens. However, visitors are invited to fish for free in the Heritage Trout Waters-designated creek that flows through the museum’s property.
Live music may be provided later in the season if conditions will allow.
For more information about the 2020 Farmers’ Market or to receive an application for a vendor space, please contact RoAnn Bishop at 828-668-9259 or roann.bishop@ncdcr.gov.
Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center is a regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh and is the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!