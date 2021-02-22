Morris Broadband’s Internet upgrade work continues

“We anticipate the activations of other areas begin to pick up at a rapid pace within the upcoming next two months,” Carter said. “We have completed about 90% of the grant construction in McDowell County, and approaching approximately 25% of the actual home activations.”

There are several phases of a construction: permits and pole replacements, physical line construction and installation of activation gear. “We are now almost completely in the last phase of activation,” said Carter.

One reader, Bradley Carroll, said he’s not seen any progress on Bethel Church Road and he’s believes Lawing Road and Rock House Road “are in the same boat.” He’s not sure about the status of Mud Cut Road.

The need for fast and reliable Internet has become even greater during the COVID-19 pandemic with school students doing remote learning and many adults choosing to work from home.

In response, Carter said all of that area is almost completely constructed for the upgrade.

“One power pole replacement is still in process on Bethel Church Road,” he said. “In fact, when the state conducted their site visit back in November, we stopped and talked to the construction crews on Bethel Church while they were working. This area will be activated within the grant schedule.