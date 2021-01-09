More than 1,500 sign up for vaccine in McDowell's next phase

The hotline is currently accepting appointments for Phase 1b Group 1, which are McDowell residents over the age of 75 years. Those persons who still qualify under Phase 1a can still make an appointment for a vaccine. Updates to each vaccine phase will be available at www.mcdowellem.com and through social and local media outlets.

Calling to schedule your vaccine appointment is quick and easy. Operators on the hotline will ask you a few simple questions and obtain some basic information to schedule your appointment. Once your appointment is scheduled, you will receive text and email reminders about your appointment time and location. The Moderna vaccine requires a second dose to be administered at least 28 days after the first dose. This second appointment is scheduled at the same time to make this process streamlined for anyone calling in. At this time, vaccine supplies are limited and only those who fall into each phase can make an appointment.