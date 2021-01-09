More than 1,500 sign up for vaccine in McDowell's next phase

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 48 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total over 3,500 since the pandemic began.
In better news, McDowell’s COVID vaccine hotline opened with overwhelming response with more than 1,500 senior citizens scheduled to get their shots.
The latest report on Friday means a total of 3,507 McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 32,942 tests conducted, 29,049 negative results and 386 tests were pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 540 individuals in quarantine, 2,918 out of quarantine and 49 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was 24.7%, according to a news release.
The McDowell County Vaccine Call Center is now scheduling vaccine appointments for McDowell citizens 75 years of age and older. This age group is classified as Phase 1b - Group 1. Vaccinations will begin next week for this phase. To prevent an overload of calls during the initial opening, health officials request that only McDowell citizens 75 years of age and older call for appointments at this time. Health officials will notify the public once they begin moving to an additional phase.
On Monday, Jan. 4, McDowell County opened a COVID Vaccine Hotline (828-803-4552) at the McDowell County Health Department. In the first five days, more than 1,500 senior citizens in McDowell County have been scheduled to receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The demand from the public in the first week has been enormous, receiving at least 500 calls each day into the Vaccine Call Center.
The hotline is currently accepting appointments for Phase 1b Group 1, which are McDowell residents over the age of 75 years. Those persons who still qualify under Phase 1a can still make an appointment for a vaccine. Updates to each vaccine phase will be available at www.mcdowellem.com and through social and local media outlets.
Calling to schedule your vaccine appointment is quick and easy. Operators on the hotline will ask you a few simple questions and obtain some basic information to schedule your appointment. Once your appointment is scheduled, you will receive text and email reminders about your appointment time and location. The Moderna vaccine requires a second dose to be administered at least 28 days after the first dose. This second appointment is scheduled at the same time to make this process streamlined for anyone calling in. At this time, vaccine supplies are limited and only those who fall into each phase can make an appointment.
“Getting COVID-19 vaccinations right isn't just an opportunity, it's imperative,” said Deputy Director Adrienne Rivera Jones. “Opening a call center was a priority for McDowell County. It is our mission that the public has access to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in a manner that is equitable, orderly and easily understood by everyone. Making sure that the public can easily schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is only one piece of the puzzle. We are working hard to ensure that drive-thru vaccination clinics in McDowell are accessible, efficient and frequently offered. It is all hands on deck in McDowell County right now.”
Currently, the COVID Vaccine Hotline is taking appointments for persons in 1a, which includes frontline healthcare workers, and 1b Group 1, which includes persons 75 years of age and older. The number is 828-803-4552. The hotline is open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.mcdowellem.com.
Even as the vaccine is being administered, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that the modified stay-at-home order in North Carolina will be extended for another three weeks. This order will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 and it requires people to be at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The governor’s executive order “encourages the North Carolina Attorney General to use all resources available to monitor reports of abusive trade practices towards consumers and make readily available opportunities to report to the public any price gouging and unfair or deceptive trade practices” under state law.
Those who violate this executive order may be subject to prosecution and it is punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor in accordance with N.C. General Statutes. “Local governments are specifically authorized and encouraged to adopt ordinances that provide law enforcement officials with flexibility to use civil, rather than criminal, penalties to enforce violations of this Executive Order,” reads the executive order from the governor of North Carolina.
While you are waiting on a vaccine, it is essential to continue wearing a mask, practice social distancing, use good hand hygiene, and avoid gatherings.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 66 staff members and 115 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. Four staff members have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 35 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 32 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of eight staff members and one resident have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of five staff members and 29 residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and six residents have tested positive.
• McDowell House: a total of three staff members have tested positive.
• Houston House: a total of one staff member and four residents have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687.
The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Jan. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m.