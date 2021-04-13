Moose chapters present West Middle School with webcam covers

The Safe Surfin’ Foundation, created by a law enforcement professional in 1998, and Moose International are dedicated to protecting the community by educating children, teens, and adults in the safe and responsible use of today’s ever-changing technology.

With the help from individual donations, the Morganton Chapter #1382 and Marion Chapter #1428 presented Principal Nakia Carson of West McDowell Middle School with 675 webcam covers to block the school’s computer cameras when not using them for school activities.

“We also do the EZID kits,” said Judy Jones, representing the Moose. “To keep your loved ones safe, Safe Surfin’ organized EZ-ID events in communities throughout the United States and Canada. During an EZ-ID event, we will create IDs that are stored on a CD or thumb drive. These IDs contain information including fingerprints, photos, and physical descriptions.”

This information can easily be provided to law enforcement in the event that a loved one goes missing. The CD or thumb drive is yours to keep and all personal information is immediately deleted from the computer.

“Our kits are proven to save time and lives when every moment counts,” Jones said.

To find out more information on protecting our kids go to safesurfin.org